Dota 2 ranked Season 4 is live with matchmaking changes

As predicted, Dota 2’s ranked Season 4 is live now and has implemented all of Valve’s matchmaking changes that were made a few days ago.

The changes to the user interface and additions to the custom games menu are all being talked about in detail on Reddit, but here is a basic breakdown of some key additions made with the new content.

𝑩𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍 on Twitter @DOTA2 Ah shit here we go again…

User Interface

Reporting for lane misuse has become Reporting for role misuse in most areas

Each player’s selected role is displayed on post-game screens

More reporting options are available for role misuse on post-game screens

Added new icons to depict connection quality

Players had been complaining about the lane reporting buttons not making sense due to the new updated focus on roles. This just shows Valve truly is listening to what its users want as of late.

The reporting buttons will also be fleshed out as the season goes along and Valve tunes the process. And updated displays for upcoming tournaments such as Midas Mode 2.0 are also included.

Custom games

Region selection is actually available!

Lobby region is displayed in the game’s menu

This is super important and something many players have wanted for years. Now people can improve their connection to custom servers by selecting regions located in centralized positions to those players they are competing with. This is not a perfect solution, but at least the option is there now.

Outside of the matchmaking system fixes that were implemented, those are the changes that users can actually see when they boot up the game now. There is probably a lot more, but these are the main talking points going around as of the release.

A quick warning if you plan to jump in, there are some cases of extremely long queue times for players with high MMR. As reported by some viewers of pro player Jaron “monkeys-forever” Clinton, he spent over eight hours waiting for a game.

He’s Losing It Clip of monkeys_forever Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by FoosballGG

But the good news is, a developer said Dota Plus subscribers will be getting new quests soon, along with one of the updates coming soon to the program. Happy re-calibration month everyone!