Dendi’s team B8 add Excalibur to its roster

Dendi’s organization has recruited a new carry. Steve “Excalibur” Ye joined the team today while Alexandr “pio65” Zalivako has been removed from the roster, the organization announced.

Known for heroes like Meepo and Tinker, Excalibur has been in the Dota 2 scene as a pub star since 2014, beginning his career as a stand-in for N0tail’s Fnatic team. The player was initially set to make his The International debut that year, but extraordinary circumstances meant that he was unable to do so.

Unfortunately, we have to part ways with Pio65. We are grateful for his help, especially in the hard times, and for the work we all did during this time. Good luck, Sasha.



And a new carry in our team is now Steve "Excalibur" Ye, a former Singularity player. Welcome, Steve!#b8d pic.twitter.com/ACN7uI64fg — B8 (@B8esportsGG) March 27, 2020

Since then, Excalibur has bounced around the tier-two scene for years, most recently playing for Team Singularity—still yet to make it to Valve’s flagship event. While the player was known for his mid lane play, he’s joining as a carry, directly replacing pio65, who had been with the team for less than two months.

B8 is a new, player-owned organization based in the CIS region created by legendary player Dendi. The former Natus Vincere player, now 30, continues to try to forge a path in Dota 2 as a mid lane in spite of the numerous hurdles in his way.

The team hasn’t had any significant results in the season so far, failing to qualify for the ESL One Los Angeles Major and earning a top-six placing at the WePlay! Tug of War: Mad Moon event.

B8’s revamped roster will be featured in upcoming online leagues, such as ESL One Los Angeles online leagues and the WePlay! Pushka League.