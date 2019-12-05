Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses punch tickets to DreamLeague Season 13 Major

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

With two strong additions to the North American Dota 2 scene, the former Quincy Crew roster, now under Chaos Esports Club, came out on top of the DreamLeague Season 13 Major qualifiers.

Evil Geniuses also continued to hold onto one of the region’s top spots by making a strong run through the lower bracket. This will be the second Dota Pro Circuit event for both teams, but the first Major for Chaos.

Chaos EC on Twitter SEE YOU IN LEIPZIG! 🇩🇪 An amazing run from our #ChaosDota boys in the NA qualifiers secures them a spot at the next DPC Major! #CreateChaos

It was a clean run through the group stage for both teams as they each went undefeated. In the playoffs, Chaos ended up in a battle against Ninjas in Pyjamas that was mostly one-sided in favor of Chaos.

Chaos EC on Twitter It was looking pretty grim for awhile but WE DID IT! GGs @NiPGaming. We’re playing in the FINALS against Fighting PandaS very shortly! Don’t miss it 👉https://t.co/AjhansfOg2 #CreateChaos https://t.co/V8lQUlOzCj

Yawar “YawaR” Hassan and Quinn “CCnC” Callahan shined in the opening series before moving on to face Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and his Fighting PandaS, who had just upset EG. The two squads met in the group stage where Chaos swept the other NA stack, and history repeated itself in the upper bracket finals with another sweep for Avery “SVG” Silverman’s crew.

The PandaS performed much better in their second meeting with Chaos, pushing the first game over 30 minutes and holding a substantial lead for the first time. But EE’s Bloodseeker could not stand up to YawaR’s Gyrocopter, and even though CCnC had an off-game, SVG helped make up for it.

Chaos EC on Twitter ONE. MORE. GAME. GAME 2 LETS GO 👉https://t.co/7DINVIyOey #CreateChaos https://t.co/zhri4XPFCj

Game two spiraled early for Chaos, but PandaS fell apart at literally the last minute. Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu tried to hold on as Doom, but his former teammates rolled over his new team to close out the series and claim the top seed from NA at the Major.

Meanwhile, EG bounced back from the 2-1 loss to PandaS and swept NiP in the lower bracket, eliminating Peter “ppd” Dager’s team from the tournament and moving on for a rematch against EE’s roster.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter We manage to repeat our performance from Monday as we wrap the series up 2-0 and advance to the Lower Bracket Final! GGs to @NiPGaming. After a short break, we will be taking on Fighting PandaS once again, only this time we will be looking for redemption. #LIVEEVIL https://t.co/NQAmAF0vwW

From the start, it looked like EG had all of the answers to their opponent’s draft. They easily countered EE’s Razor with a damage-heavy Terrorblade for Artour “Arteezy” Babaev and paired it with Abed Yusop’s Storm Spirit. That combo was enough to overwhelm the PandaS’ frontline early and secure a 1-0 lead for EG after a low-kill, 40-minute opener.

Game two started slow, but EG quickly amassed some major kill power with the Bloodseeker-Razor flip that marched through PandaS’ territory and slaughtered the enemy supports. Jonathan “Bryle” Santos tried to counter the play, but Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling was completely neutralized as EG closed out the series.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter We wrap up the DreamLeague NA Closed Qualifier with another 2-0! GGs to Fighting PandaS. Our spot in the DreamLeague Season 13 Major is now confirmed. Up next, the Dota team is heading to Singapore for the ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational! #LIVEEVIL https://t.co/lA4OSSnmU8

PandaS will compete in the WePlay! Bukovel Minor for NA, along with NiP and J Storm, to see which two teams will make it into the Minor and have one more shot to reach the DreamLeague Season 13 Major.