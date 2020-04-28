Business Associates recruits EternaLEnVy, Sneyking after Cloud9 disband

Fear’s team, Business Associates, have not wasted any time in picking up some premier North American talents after Cloud9’s decision to exit Dota 2.

The team adds EternaLEnVy and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu to their new roster as the new mid laner and soft support, respectively.

We’ll be making our @BEATesports Invitational debut soon against Quincy Crew after the first series of the day.



We’ll be playing with two new businessmen in this tournament:



EternaLEnVy and Sneyking have been glued to the hips this season. The duo started the Dota Pro Circuit with Fighting Pandas and moved on to C9 after the organization announced that it was reentering the Dota 2 scene.

C9’s dismal start certainly didn’t help its longevity, and it took just three months before the esports organization announced it was disbanding the team. In a follow-up announcement, the business associates added that former German mid laner Leon “Nine” Kirilin will be taking a break from competitive Dota 2, while Peruvian support player Joel “MoOz” Ozambela has left the team.

The decision to pick up a complete North American roster could be tied to the uncertainty of the professional scene now. With online tournaments now the new norm for esports, having a geographically stable team would mean fewer problems with internet and ping issues.

The new roster will make their debut at the Dota 2 BEAT Invitational Season 9, where they will match up against one of the top teams in North America, Quincy Crew in the first round.