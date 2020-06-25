B8, Ninjas and Pyjamas eliminated before BEYOND EPIC playoffs

The playoff lineup is set for BEYOND EPIC’s Europe and CIS playoffs, but that also means both B8 and Ninjas in Pyjamas are headed home.

With the new points system being used for the opening round, some teams fell behind early and just couldn’t catch up to the likes of Team Secret and Nigma, the two teams with the highest totals after 10 days of competition.

B8 were eliminated before NiP after a devastating 2-0 Secret sweep left them with only a single series win, finishing 1-4. And while they ended up placing higher than Team Empire in the standings, B8 actually had a worse point total, sitting at a flat three while Empire had a 3.8.

NiP just missed the playoffs, finishing one game behind Virtus.pro even after beating them 2-1 on the final day. If NiP swept VP, they would have jumped them in the standings. They were instead eliminated because Alliance, who they were tied with, swept them on day four.

With the eliminations taken care of, the playoffs are about to begin. Secret claimed the top spot, finishing a game ahead of FlyToMoon after the CIS team went on an impressive run through the group stage.

Nigma and Team Liquid round out the upper bracket teams and will be safe from elimination on the first day of the main event. Meanwhile, Vikin.gg will battle Alliance and VP will clash with OG in the elimination round, with only two teams moving on to live another day.

Matches begin at 9am CT on June 25, when s4’s Alliance tries to turn their tournament around.