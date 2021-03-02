AS Monaco Gambit disbands second Dota 2 roster, retain 3 players as substitutes

Three of the original players are sticking around after Gambit-2 shuts down.

With the conclusion of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s first season of regional leagues, AS Monaco Gambit is downsizing back to one roster as the organization prepares for season two.

This move means the Gambit-2 roster is being disbanded, with Gambit retaining three players as substitutes moving forward.

Upon the conclusion of #ESLOne CIS we made a decision to disband Gambit-2. Lorenof, XSVamp1Re and eine who represented second #GambitDota2 line-up will remain in Gambit as substitutes. pic.twitter.com/s9X0MhJBSH — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) March 1, 2021

Originally, Gambit entered the CIS regional league in the lower division, but after entering a partnership with AS Monaco, it signed the former Live to Win lineup and promoted them to the main roster. The organization then signed Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko as a stand-in while competing in the upper division and earning a spot at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

As a result, the original Gambit roster was rebranded as Gambit-2 and continued to compete in the lower division. That team managed to finish in fourth place, but Gambit is ready to focus on the Major and putting its full support behind the new main lineup.

With this decision, Evgenii “Blizzy” Ri and Arslan “xannii” Shadzhanov have been released into free agency. Gambit is retaining Artem “Lorenof” Melnick, Danial “XSvamp1Re” Alibaev, and Albert “eine” Garaev on its inactive roster as substitute players for future events.

Both Lorenof and eine are going to compete in the upcoming EPIC League Season 3 after qualifying for the group stage alongside Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov, Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin, and Danil “illusion” Grzhevka on a new stack.

Gambit’s main roster will next play in the Singapore Major Wild Card round on March 27.