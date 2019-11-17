This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Alliance took the second upper bracket slot in Group B for themselves, moving on from their first day’s loss to Vici Gaming. The Europeans beat Fnatic once again on the second day, relegating the Southeast Asian all-stars to the lower bracket.

Group B saw two series being played, with Fnatic first playing Team Spirit. Game one saw the SEA squad picking up Gyrocopter and Kunkka as their two cores, while Spirit went for a more unconventional Luna carry and an Enchantress offlane.

The early game was a bloodbath, with Team Spirit coming out slightly on top. Daryl “iceiceice” Koh’s Abbadon was punished severely in the early game with several overextensions. Spirit’s rookie mid lane recruit, Egor “Ergon” Kozlov had a good showing with Tiny, constantly rotating and punishing Fnatic.

Fnatic’s own new recruit, Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon was quietly farming away on his Gyrocopter. While iceiceice might still have died too many times, Fnatic’s aggressive posturing drew attention away from 23savage, and the Gyrocopter climbed up the networth charts even against the flash-farming Luna.

Spirit’s best efforts were not enough to counter the incredibly farmed Gyrocopter. Fnatic secured an Aegis for 23savage, and wiped them at the bottom barracks area in their march to victory.

Game two saw Fnatic pick up Gyrocopter again, and snapping up a roaming Mirana for Djardel “DJ” Mampusti. Spirit went for another unconventional pick in the Viper, followed by a carry Lifestealer.

Again, game two was not the cleanest of executions from either team. Both teams were slightly tense during the laning stage, but then proceeded into aggressive teamfight after teamfight. Fnatic and Spirit overstepped their boundaries several times, getting punished with buybacks and counter-initiations. Eventually, Fnatic’s more powerful late-game lineup prevailed after a gruelling, 40-minute back and forth.

Fnatic earned another shot at the upper bracket, but this time they had to go through new-look Alliance. Fnatic previously lost 2-1 to the Alliance squad on the first day.

Fnatic took a leaf out of their fellow SEA titans’ playbook, picking the carry Night Stalker for 23savage and an Invoker for even more teamfight. Alliance went for the hyper-farming carry Alchemist for Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov and Death Prophet for some early-game push.

Fnatic was off to a hot-start, farming extremely well in the early stages. While they couldn’t prevent Nikobaby from free-farming the jungle, they crushed their lanes and rotated to help out, ending with four of their heroes in the top five of the net-worth chart. With Alchemist being the only person farmed on their team, Alliance inevitably lost teamfight after teamfight, putting Fnatic in a commanding position and net worth lead in spite of the typical Alchemist setup.

It seemed like the worst was over for Fnatic. With Alchemist neutered, Fnatic had the game in their hands. Yet, the Europeans were by the calmer and more stable of the two teams and capitalized instantly on every mistake that the SEA squad made.

Slowly but surely, Fnatic’s advantage was eked away, and Alliance found themselves ahead once again. It wasn’t a typical Alchemist deathball lineup win, but it was a victory for the Europeans nonetheless.

Fnatic went for a slightly different style in game two, taking the Drow Ranger and an Enigma. Alliance picked up the offlane Timber to punish Fnatic’s weak lanes, and took Faceless Void and Lina for teamfight.

It was a horrendous showing for Fnatic. Losing all four bounty runes in the beginning, the SEA squad was literally behind from minute zero. 23savage’s Drow was also heavily punished, dying to the Timbersaw in the bot lane and generally being unable to deal with the hero.

Alliance won every single lane, and they barely needed the extra damage to come out on top of every teamfight. The strategic mistakes and misplays from Fnatic were simply too much and culminated in a merciless execution from Alliance.

Alliance will go on to face TNC Predator in the upper bracket of the main event, while Fnatic and Team Spirit will begin their run in a lower bracket best-of-one against Team Unknown and EHOME respectively tomorrow.