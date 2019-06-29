Alliance claims the final direct invite to The International 2019

With the elimination of Forward Gaming, the final top 12 spot in the Dota Pro Circuit came down to a clash between Alliance and Gambit Esports.

The two teams have a lot of history together, so when this matchup became the most important series of the year for both teams, it was set to be an excellent climax to the rivalry.

Gambit Esports on Twitter We’ll be competing for TI9 spot at CSKA Arena tomorrow, but today we are filming content together. #epicgg #TornadoEnergy

Coming into the EPICENTER Major, Alliance and Gambit were not viewed as the best teams. But thanks to several upsets and obviously some good play on their part, both teams managed to make it into the top six.

Game one heavily leaned toward Alliance after a strong opening, and it never really tipped back to Gambit. The CIS squad had their moments to shine, but Alliance just never let up. By the end of the 31-minute match, Alliance was up nearly 20 kills and had only dropped two towers. Michael “miCKe” Vu continued to be a standout player in the tournament as he led Alliance in damage at 16,098 and didn’t die once despite being near the frontlines on Lifestealer.

Alliance @🇷🇺EPICENTER Major on Twitter One more for #TI9 … 🙇‍♂️ #ALLfam #epicgg https://t.co/YWS9ooP9ue

Gambit turned the series into a serious fight in game two. Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin proved early on in lane that he would destroy anything in front of him. His squad even got close to ending the game, but Alliance caught fire late.

This match took nearly 70 minutes to complete because while Gambit had the lead early, Alliance began turning their defense in to offense around 35 minutes. At that point, Gambit couldn’t defend their support players and ended up playing a lot of the last 20 minutes shorthanded.

Alliance @🇷🇺EPICENTER Major on Twitter A HUUUUGE ROSH FIGHT, WE GET THE AEGIS! 😱😱 #ALLfam #epicgg https://t.co/oW14lefJGu

Micke and Max “qojqva” Bröcker played outstanding on Morphling and Storm Spirit, respectively. The proven duo of heroes combined to break 10,000 in damage and were extremely hard to pin as they pushed into the high grounds late.

It was a great run for Gambit that fell just short of a spot at TI9. And while Gambit will obviously be disappointed, Alliance can celebrate after becoming the 12th and final team to get a direct invite to TI9.

Alliance @🇷🇺EPICENTER Major on Twitter We are going to #TI9 and we advance to the top 6 of the Epicenter major! What a game 2, GG’s @GambitEsports, let’s fight again at TI! 👊 #LongLiveAlliance #epicgg https://t.co/3gEcLO2mJm

Gambit will now need to play in the regional qualifiers to make it into TI9. They have performed well enough that they will almost assuredly make it into the closed qualifiers, which run from July 8 to 15. Those qualifiers will decide the final team from each of the six regions that will make the trip to Shanghai in August.

Gambit Esports on Twitter Congratulations to @theAllianceGG on qualifying for TI9. Gambit concludes EPICENTER Major with a top 8 finish and will have to compete for TI9 spot in closed qualifier. #epicgg #TornadoEnergy

Alliance will play Virtus Pro at 7am CT on June 29 in the third meeting between the two teams this tournament. Alliance bested Virtus 2-0 in the first series of the group stage before losing to them later that same round.