All new changes in Dota 2’s Aghanim’s Labyrinth: The Continuum Conundrum – Gameplay Update

When is the next patch, though?

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

The “when patch” question was finally answered for Dota 2 players today as Valve released the latest gameplay update.

The update adds new rewards to Dota 2’s currently active battle pass, a new Collector’s Cache featuring 18 new items. All the sets included in the Cache were picked by community members.

The new patch isn’t all about cosmetics, however, since there are also plenty of gameplay changes that can spice up the metagame in the upcoming days. The seasonal game mode, Aghanim Labyrinth’s The Continuum Conundrum, also received some updates, meaning players may need to tinker strategies before queueing up for the game mode.

Here are all the patch notes of Aghanim’s Labyrinth: The Continuum Conundrum – Gameplay Update.

General

A new set of legacy combat encounters have been added for Act One at Magician and higher difficulties

Surge ascension modifier move speed increase reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent, and the enemies can now be slowed

Reduced base armor on many bosses and captains

Reduced health and damage sensitivity of Toothy Toothums

Reduced health regeneration of enemy Alchemist Chemical Rage

Reduced damage of Brain Sap and Fiend’s Grip in Demonic Woods

Glarf’s Bloodlust option has been improved from two encounters, 50 bonus attack speed, 12 percent bonus movement speed to three encounters, 60 bonus attack speed, and 15 percent bonus movement speed

Fixed Carrie not leveling up with Ascension in Bug Bait

Fixed Bogdugg’s Cudgel and Femur not working

Fixed cases of patrolling units being exploitable via attacks outside their aggro radius

Bosses will now only begin their fights once they’ve seen the player

Fixed being able to drop movement speed items to circumvent movement speed cap for trap rooms

Trap Room base movement speed increased from 350 to 360

The following items are no longer purchasable from the main shop: Creature Blade Mail Outworld Meteorologist Meteor Hammer Continuum Key

Fixed Pudge Encounter map on west side having too a narrow channel for Pudge to get through

Heroes

Bane

Screengrab via Valve

Enfeeble : Cast reduction minor shard increased from three to four percent

: Cast reduction minor shard increased from three to four percent Fiend’s Grip: Mana drain minor shard combined with damage per second minor shard

Clinkz

Screengrab via Valve

Singe : Knockback distance increased from 50 to 72

: Knockback distance increased from 50 to 72 Singe : Knockback duration increased from 0.1 to 0.2

: Knockback duration increased from 0.1 to 0.2 Singe: Slow duration increased from one to two

Dawnbreaker

Screengrab via Valve

Solar Guardian : Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100

: Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100 Lightbringer : Mana cost reduced from 100 to 75

: Mana cost reduced from 100 to 75 Lightbringer : Duration increased from five to six

: Duration increased from five to six Lightbringer : Cooldown decreased from 60 to 45

: Cooldown decreased from 60 to 45 Sun Sentinel : Duration increased from three to five seconds

: Duration increased from three to five seconds Death of a Star : Fixed some cases where the cast would not start

: Fixed some cases where the cast would not start Death of a Star: Now increases base heal by 75

Disruptor

Screengrab via Valve

Glimpse : Bonus damage minor shard increased from 40 to 50

: Bonus damage minor shard increased from 40 to 50 Static Storm : Cooldown reduced from 90/80/70 to 60/55/50

: Cooldown reduced from 90/80/70 to 60/55/50 Shocking Travel : Increased damage from intelligence from 70 percent to 100 percent

: Increased damage from intelligence from 70 percent to 100 percent Pacific Storm: Damage reduction increased from 30 to 50 percent, and also slows movement speed by 50 percent.

Drow Ranger

Screengrab via Valve

Gust : Bonus blind percent minor shard increased from five to seven

: Bonus blind percent minor shard increased from five to seven Marksmanship : Active cooldown reduced from 70 to 60

: Active cooldown reduced from 70 to 60 Silent Echo : Now also grants Drow two agility for every enemy hit and four agility for every captain hit for 12s.

: Now also grants Drow two agility for every enemy hit and four agility for every captain hit for 12s. Fleet-Footed: Now applies a basic dispel on allies.

Gyrocopter

Screengrab via Valve

Missile Ride : Area of effect increased from 90 to 120

: Area of effect increased from 90 to 120 Missile Ride : Now deals two times the damage

: Now deals two times the damage First Strike: Fixed it having no effect if cast again while already having Flak Cannon active

Juggernaut

Screengrab via Valve

Blade Fury : Duration minor shard decreased from 1.0 to 0.75

: Duration minor shard decreased from 1.0 to 0.75 Detonate Ward : Now increases Healing Ward radius by 150.

: Now increases Healing Ward radius by 150. White-Hot Katana : Ignite duration increased from five to 10

: Ignite duration increased from five to 10 White-Hot Katana: Ignite damage increased from 25 percent to 50 percent

Kunkka

Screengrab via Valve

Torrent : Damage shard increased from 50 to 75

: Damage shard increased from 50 to 75 Tidebringer : Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/40/60/80

: Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/40/60/80 Tidebringer : Damage shard increased from 15 to 20

: Damage shard increased from 15 to 20 Ghostship : Cooldown reduced from 80/70/60 to 60

: Cooldown reduced from 80/70/60 to 60 Ghostship : Removed rum absorb minor shard

: Removed rum absorb minor shard Ghostship : Added 150 damage minor shard

: Added 150 damage minor shard Tsunami: Now fires a single wave forward that deals 250 percent of Tidebringer’s damage as magic.

Lich

Screengrab via Valve

Frost Shield : Damage reduction increased from five/10/15/20 to seven/14/21/28

: Damage reduction increased from five/10/15/20 to seven/14/21/28 Chain Frost : Cooldown reduced from 100/80/60 to 60/55/50

: Cooldown reduced from 100/80/60 to 60/55/50 Anti-Magic Shield: Duration is now 50 percent of Frost Shield’s duration

Lina

Screengrab via Valve

Fiery Soul : Removed stack duration minor shard

: Removed stack duration minor shard Fiery Soul : Removed mana cost / cooldown minor shard

: Removed mana cost / cooldown minor shard Fiery Soul : Attack and movement speed shards combined into one upgrade

: Attack and movement speed shards combined into one upgrade Dragon Trail : Now creates a Light Strike Array for every 250 distance rather than a fixed four (base power unchanged)

: Now creates a Light Strike Array for every 250 distance rather than a fixed four (base power unchanged) Ignition: Now uses Laguna Blade’s damage instead of Dragon Slave’s

Luna

Screengrab via Valve

Eclipse : Cooldown reduced from 140/130/120 to 90

: Cooldown reduced from 140/130/120 to 90 Lunatic Frenzy : Lifesteal increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Lifesteal increased from 20 to 25 percent Lunatic Frenzy: Duration multiplier increased from three to four

Magnus

Screengrab via Valve

Empower : Removed cooldown/mana cost shard

: Removed cooldown/mana cost shard Reverse Polarity : Cooldown reduced from 90 to 75

: Cooldown reduced from 90 to 75 Over-Empower : Now triggers a 50 percent strength Reverse Polarity at the target when cast instead of granting full bonuses.

: Now triggers a 50 percent strength Reverse Polarity at the target when cast instead of granting full bonuses. Shock and Awe : Now stuns instead of slowing targets. Damage reduction changed from 75 percent for 2.5 seconds to 50 percent for 2.5 + stun duration seconds.

: Now stuns instead of slowing targets. Damage reduction changed from 75 percent for 2.5 seconds to 50 percent for 2.5 + stun duration seconds. Too Many Waves: Internal cooldown decreased from four to three.

Mars

Screengrab via Valve

Arena of Blood : Cooldown reduced from 90 to 75

: Cooldown reduced from 90 to 75 Anyway, Here’s Spearwall : Now causes soldiers to attack twice as fast and knock enemies back half the amount

: Now causes soldiers to attack twice as fast and knock enemies back half the amount Stunning Rebuke: Now grants two charges of God’s Rebuke. The stun duration is now 50 percent of the knockback slow duration.

Omniknight

Screengrab via Valve

Guardian Angel : Cooldown reduced from 160/140/120 to 120

: Cooldown reduced from 160/140/120 to 120 Guardian Angel : HP Regen minor shard increased from eight to 12

: HP Regen minor shard increased from eight to 12 Heal Life Angel: Purification Trigger chance from 20 to 25 percent

Queen of Pain

Screengrab via Valve

Sonic Wave : Cooldown reduced from 125 to 100

: Cooldown reduced from 125 to 100 Fervent Assault : Buff duration increased from four to 10. Effect can now stack multiple times.

: Buff duration increased from four to 10. Effect can now stack multiple times. Hall of Pain : Area of effect increased from 80 to 125

: Area of effect increased from 80 to 125 Discordant Force : Attack damage increased from 10 to 15, and now gives one percent spell amplification per hit instead of attack speed.

: Attack damage increased from 10 to 15, and now gives one percent spell amplification per hit instead of attack speed. Haunting Echoes: No longer creates a scream at the start location

Sand King

Screengrab via Valve

Base armor increased by one

armor increased by one Burrowstrike : Damage upgrade from 60 -> 75

: Damage upgrade from 60 -> 75 Burrowstrike : 0.75 stun duration minor shard has been added

: 0.75 stun duration minor shard has been added Sandstorm : Blind and Slow have been combined into one upgrade

: Blind and Slow have been combined into one upgrade Caustic Finale : Explode damage minor shard from 40 to 50

: Explode damage minor shard from 40 to 50 Caustic Finale : Damage over time minor shard from seven to eight

: Damage over time minor shard from seven to eight Caustic Finale : Slow minor shard has been removed

: Slow minor shard has been removed Epicenter : Attack Speed slow minor shard has been removed

: Attack Speed slow minor shard has been removed Epicenter : Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100

: Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100 Transport Burrow : Now creates an Epicenter at the arrival destination that pulses once for each second of Burrowstrike Stun duration.

: Now creates an Epicenter at the arrival destination that pulses once for each second of Burrowstrike Stun duration. Independent Sandstorm: Now also gives Sand King bonus movement speed equal to the slow

Slark

Screengrab via Valve

Pounce: Damage shard increased from 50 to 75

Damage shard increased from 50 to 75 Pounce: Distance shard now also increases speed

Distance shard now also increases speed Brackish Bath: Now always also affects Slark when another unit is targeted

Now always also affects Slark when another unit is targeted Gone Fishing: Now also grants two charges of Pounce.

Now also grants two charges of Pounce. Lucky Catch: Proc chance increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Snapfire

Screengrab via Valve

Mortimer Kisses: Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 90

Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 90 Lil Friendly Shredder: Now also grants three additional attacks

Tusk

Screengrab via Valve

Ice Shards : Base duration from 3.0 to 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5

: Base duration from 3.0 to 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5 Ice Shards : Duration minor shard from 0.5 to 0.75

: Duration minor shard from 0.5 to 0.75 Ice Shard Extension : Now also grants 2 charges of Ice Shards

: Now also grants 2 charges of Ice Shards Snow Fort : Now also grants Snowball 20 percent spell lifesteal that is shared with teammates in the snowball

: Now also grants Snowball 20 percent spell lifesteal that is shared with teammates in the snowball Cool Party : Lifesteal increased from eight percent to 12 percent

: Lifesteal increased from eight percent to 12 percent And Another Punch!: Now also refunds 50 percent of the Walrus Punch mana cost, and can occur if the death occurs during the slow debuff rather than only on a direct kill.

Ursa

Screengrab via Valve

Earthshock: Removed Earthshock slow minor shard

Removed Earthshock slow minor shard Ferocity: Now grants allies the current level of Overpower instead of bonus attack speed.

Now grants allies the current level of Overpower instead of bonus attack speed. Cannonball: Now also increases Earthshock damage by 25 percent.

Now also increases Earthshock damage by 25 percent. Ursa Minor: Swipes modifier increased from 25 percent to 35 percent

Viper

Screengrab via Valve

Shedding Skin : Aura radius increased from 900 to 1600

: Aura radius increased from 900 to 1600 Shedding Skin: Damage increased by 50 percent

Void Spirit

Screengrab via Valve

Resonant Pulse : Absorb Per Unit minor shard increased from 15 to 20

: Absorb Per Unit minor shard increased from 15 to 20 Phantom Attack: Critical strike damage increased from 200 percent to 300 percent

Weaver

Screengrab via Valve

Time Lapse : Cooldown reduced from 70/55/40 to 60/50/40

: Cooldown reduced from 70/55/40 to 60/50/40 Back To Basics : Now also casts Shukuchi on the ally afterwards.

: Now also casts Shukuchi on the ally afterwards. Explosive Reality: Now triggers explosions all along the path rather than only the start and end positions.

Winter Wyvern

Screengrab via Valve

Ice Cold Killing: Now emanates the current level of Splinter Blast every second with 50 percent damage

Witch Doctor

Screengrab via Valve