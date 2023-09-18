How to spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path system is a great way to earn exclusive rewards for simply working hard around the valley.

The latest Star Path to take over the valley is Haunted Holiday themed and has reworked how some of the duties work. Instead of directly telling players what they need to do to complete a task, many of the duties are worded more vaguely to add an extra challenge. And one of the more confusing tasks deals with spending time with a Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Who is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To complete the Haunted Holiday Star Path task that asks you to spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, you’ll need to hang out with Mickey Mouse for a total of 15 minutes.

When you first see this task, you might take the word sorcerer and run with it without fully thinking it over, which can make it a confusing feat to complete. I saw the word sorcerer and immediately ran to get Merlin without another thought since he is the valley’s resident wizard. It was only after I realized it wasn’t counting our hang-out time that I then reread the task and realized that the keyword was apprentice.

In the film Fantasia, Mickey Mouse acts as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, which is what this Haunted Holiday Star Path duty is referencing. Outside of this instance, Mickey Mouse’s magical endeavor is rarely brought up, so this task has understandably been confusing for many players.

After you have hung out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes doing whatever you desire, you will receive 10 lollipop tokens that can be spent on any reward of your choice or saved to earn something bigger on the Haunted Holiday Star Path. There are also many other vague tasks you will come across as you work through the Star Path, like spending time with some classic friends and finding the villager who says “wakkk,” so be prepared to encounter more confusing duties as you progress.

