One of the most vague and confusing tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Royal Winter Star Path event is to harvest something red. This sounds like it would be pretty straightforward, but this task is a lot more specific than it seems.

Attempting to harvest multiple items only to see none of them counting toward this task makes it seem much tougher than it is. The act of performing this task becomes quite easy once you understand what actually counts for how to harvest something red in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the harvest something red Royal Winter Star Path duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Harvest Something Red task for the Royal Winter Star Path, you must harvest 50 Chili Peppers, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. You can choose to harvest all of one type or mix and match between all three, but only these three options work for the task.

Even though there are many other red harvestable items including Apples, Gooseberries, Strawberries, Cherries, and Raspberries, none of these count toward the Star Path task. I tested each one out but the only ones that work are Chili Peppers, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes, despite all of these other options also being red.

For this Star Path task, you also must grow and harvest any of these three items yourself. I picked Chili Peppers, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes from Wall-E’s garden, but these didn’t count toward the task, so only the ones you collect fresh from your garden will work.

Seeds are always available at Goofy’s Stalls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Chili Peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chili Peppers are unlocked once you fix up Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome, so you first need to unlock this sunny area by spending 7,000 Dreamlight.

Once Goofy’s Stall is fixed, it costs 20 Star Coins to buy one bag of Chili Pepper Seeds or 117 Star Coins to buy already-grown Chili Peppers from him. For the Royal Winter Star Path task, you must harvest this ingredient yourself, so it’s the seeds you want to purchase.

Every Chili Pepper you plant needs to be watered once and will then take 45 minutes to grow. Some plants yield more than one crop per seed when you harvest them, but each Chili Pepper you pick only grants one of these resources.

Tip: Bring a friend If you bring along a Disney character who specializes in gardening by asking them to hang out with you, each plant you harvest grants more crops which helps you complete this task more quickly.

How to get Bell Peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bell Peppers are available in the Forest of Valor which you can unlock for 3,000 Dreamlight. Once you fix Goofy’s Stall in this biome, Bell Peppers can be bought fresh from him for 50 Star Coins or Bell Pepper Seeds can be purchased for 12 Star Coins.

It takes Bell Peppers 15 minutes to grow and they only need to be watered once. Although the plant appears to have more than one Bell Pepper on it, you only get one Bell Pepper for each one you harvest.

How to get Tomatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomatoes are tied to the Dazzle Beach biome you can unlock by spending 1,000 Dreamlight. Goofy sells Tomatoes for 33 Star Coins and Tomato Seeds for eight Star Coins.

This plant takes 25 minutes to grow and needs to be watered twice before you can harvest it. Every Tomato you harvest yields two of these crops, so this can help you finish the Royal Winter Star Path task quickly if you’re open to planting any of the three crops that count.

Completing the Harvest Something Red duty gets you 10 Royal Winter tokens to spend on the Star Path so you’re a little closer to earning whichever reward you have your eye on. This is also only one of many confusing tasks you may come across during the event with some of the others being buying something cold, catching a deeply musical fish, and chatting with a nautical enchantress, so be prepared to face more challenges.