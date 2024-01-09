How to get Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You probably don't want to show them to Ariel.

The player taking a picture with Ariel and Scales.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley mostly has fairly normal resources for you to find, but some of them are on the stranger side—with Scales being one of the weirder ones.

You need to know how to find every material Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer if you plan to progress through all of the quests and content you can, so here is where you can find Scales and how to obtain them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scales can only be found in The Oasis region of the larger Glittering Dunes biome. You can unlock The Oasis for 6,000 Mist, which is quite a large amount. Because of this, you might have to work through the best ways to farm for Mist before you can actually access the required area to obtain this item.

Since Scales are only available in The Oasis, they are also A Rift in Time exclusive, which means you have to have the expansion pass to access them.

How to get Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain Scales, you need to use your Royal Fishing Rod to fish at any spot outside of the colored ripples in the pool in The Oasis. Usually, you want to look for a specific ripple color to find a fish or item. But for Scales, you need to avoid the ripple spots altogether when fishing.

Lots of blue, gold, and white ripple spots will be bubbling in the pool and look very tempting to fish in, but Scales can never be found in them. Instead, aim your Royal Fishing Rod for anywhere in the still water and you will fish up Scales as desired.

The pool in The Oasis.
Avoid those ripples at all costs when you want Scales. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Scales only sell for 20 Star Coins, so they certainly aren’t worth selling for money. Because of this, you should focus on saving them up from important quests or crafting recipes you come across since this is a way better means to use them.

If you want money, consider looking for the best crops to sell for Star Coins instead. This is a much better use of your time and resources and will also result in you earning a lot more for your hard work.

Tip: Bring a friend

Having a Disney character at your side who specializes in fishing means you might get more than one Scale for each one you find, so bring someone along to obtain more.

While you’re fishing for Scales, consider checking out the pool in The Oasis even further. This pool is home to many unique creatures you might need like the Dunebopper, the Pretty Pink Starfish, and the Brilliant Blue Starfish, so it’s a great place to go fishing for some rare creatures in addition to Scales.

