How to cook a Fragrant Lancetfish Dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's a delicious five-star meal.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:38 pm
Player standing next to mike and sully in dreamlight valley
In the new Disney Dreamlight Valley star path, Lovely Monsters, you are tasked with cooking a Fragrant Lancetfish Dish, and while there are plenty of yummy meals you could whip up in Dreamlight Valley, only one contains a Lancetfish.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the Fragrant Lancetfish Dish and how to make it in Disney Dreamlight Valley now you’ve been tasked with cooking one.

What is the Fragrant Lancetfish Dish in Dreamlight Valley?

Lancetfish Paella cooked meal with ingredients in dreamlight valley
Nothing beats Paella. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fragrant Lancetfish Dish you must cook for the Lovely Monster Star Path Duty is the Lancetfish Paella, which is the only Lancetfish meal in Dreamlight Valley—at least for now.

To complete this Star Path duty, you must cook 10 Lancetfish Paellas. As the Lancetfish Paella is a five-star meal, you must get five ingredients. The ingredients table below provides all the information about where to get them. These quantities are based on cooking one Lancetfish Paella; you’ll need 10 of each to cook 10 paellas.

IngredientHow to get
LancetfishLancetfish can be caught in the blue pools in The Forgotten Lands.
ShrimpShrimp can be fished from the blue pools at Dazzle Beach.
TomatoTomatoes can be grown from Tomato Seeds, which you can buy from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. However, you need to do the first upgrade on the stall to access them
RiceRice can be grown from Rice Seeds purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Glade of Trust after its initial repair.
Any SeafoodYou can use any seafood. I like to use the clams and other seafood lying about on Dazzle Beach as they’re easy to get.

Once you have all the ingredients, head to any cooking station, place one of each ingredient into the cooking pot, and start cooking using one coal. When you have all 10 Lancetfish Paellas, you will complete this Lovely Monsters Star Path duty and earn yourself 20 Scream Canister Tokens, which you can then use to exchange for cool items like Moonstones, Critter Variations, decals, and more decorations.

So, if you’ve stumbled across the “Cook a Fragrant Lancetfish Dish” duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this is everything you need to know to complete it.

