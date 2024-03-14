Category:
How to calm a villager’s tantrums with their favorite gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s easier to complete than you think.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 08:28 pm
The player wearing monster ears and posing with Mike and Sulley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside the additions of Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc. in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s a new star path, Lovely Monsters, featuring all-new duties and rewards. However, one duty players struggle with is “Calm a Villager’s Tantrum with their Favorite Gifts.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Lovely Monster star path duty, “Calm a Villager’s Tantrum with their Favorite Gifts,” in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete “Calm a Villager’s Tantrum with their Favorite Gifts,” in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

The first page of the Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
By completing duties, you will earn Tokens to spend on rewards like motifs, pets, and outfits. Image via Gameloft

Although there are many energetic and rambunxious villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the “Calm a Villager’s Tantrum with their Favorite Gifts” Star Path duty can only be completed by giving Donald Duck five of his favorite gifts. It’s important to note that you won’t complete this duty if you give your favorite gifts to anyone other than Donald.

How to unlock Donald Duck

If you can’t access Donald Duck yet, he can be unlocked by completing the “Lost in the Dark Grove” quest, which is the quest where you will also meet Kristoff. 

Unfortunately, it will take you two days to complete this Star Path duty because you can only give each villager up to three of their favorite gifts per day. How you split the five gifts over two is entirely up to you. You could give two gifts on the first day and three the next, or three on the first day and two the next day. Or, depending on how many recipes and biomes you’ve unlocked, you may only be able to give one or two gifts per day, so it may take longer to complete this particular star path duty.

As I have unlocked all biomes, resources, and recipes, I like to ensure that I give all three gifts on the first day (even if it means spending time mining or creating five-star recipes) and two the next day. That way, if something is difficult to get on the following day, like shiny gems, I can give the villager the two easier-to-get gifts. 

Even though there are a few fiery villagers in Dreamlight Valley, so long as you give Donald Duck five of his favorite gifts, you will complete the Calm a Villager’s Tantrum with their Favorite Gifts Star Path duty and earn 10 Scream Canister Tokens.

