Disney Dreamlight Valley’s update 5 transports players to the shadowy other world

Gameloft has finally provided the release date for the next major Disney Dreamlight Valley update. This update, which is called “The Remembering,” will officially launch on June 7 and promises to be the darkest and most story-devoted update yet as it will allow players to visit the mysterious other world associated with their dark counterpart, Gameloft announced today.

So far, players have only been able to visit the shadowy other world once when they chased the shadowy figure that bears their resemblance through it and were forced to leave it almost immediately after. But Gameloft has now unveiled a massive teaser for “The Remembering” update, highlighting the strange world and showcasing more of it than players have ever seen before.

The barrier separating the two worlds seems to be breaking. Image via Gameloft

In the teaser, players set off to the other world with the help of the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella, who will become a new recruitable character in this update and is related to the previously puzzling pumpkin house. Players seem to travel to the other world through the tree house that many players believed to be the home of an upcoming Disney character but might just end up being a structure that houses a portal instead.

The teaser promises that players will “unveil the secret of the Forgetting,” which seems to be tied to the Forgotten, the Night Thorns, and the shadow world, so players are sure to unravel all of these mysteries when the update launches. Perhaps the most sinister and terrifying part of the teaser video Gameloft shared is the very last scene where players can see their twisted counterpart standing on the top level of the dark version of the Dreamlight Castle and harnessing a ton of dark magic to create a portal above them.

Merlin won’t be the only magical being guiding players anymore. Image via Gameloft

This teaser means that players will at the very least come face to face with their evil twin once more, although this time, the situation seems a lot more serious. The Forgotten looks like a full-on Disney supervillain in the teaser, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of confrontation players have with them when the update is released.

Since there are scenes with players both outside and inside of the dark Dreamlight Castle, it seems like the fifth update will be allowing players to explore the strange other world a lot more than they were able to previously. Merlin also seems to be getting a break as the Fairy Godmother takes on the role of the player’s guide throughout this mystery, so now there will be two magic wielders around the valley to help guide players through the mysteries that surface.

While the shadowy other world and the mysteries of the Forgetting seem to be the central focus of this dark new update, players also have some more lighthearted additions to look forward to. The next Star Path is themed around Pixar and will feature assets from many iconic films like Finding Nemo, Inside Out, and Turning Red.

The Star Path has many Pixar assets including some from Disney’s upcoming film Elemental. Image via Gameloft

The customization feature will be expanded in “The Remembering” update to allow players to completely customize some types of furniture. How many assets this update expands this feature to hasn’t been shared yet, but the video highlighted a fully customized bed, so it’s likely players will have a few new assets to customize.

Although the Premium Shop is quite a controversial feature, Gameloft is still adding new assets to it, one of which is new tools. In the trailer, these tools are sitting on the ground, but they seem to actually be tool skins that players can apply to their gear. Other arrivals to the Premium Shop include Big Hero 6 furniture, umbrellas, and some Turning Red furniture.

Players who have multiple house skins will now be able to place more than one house down around the valley. With this, Gameloft also showcased two new skins arriving in “The Remembering” update, including a beach house and a massive sinister castle.

Players can live like a Disney villain with this new house skin. Image via Gameloft

The last feature Gameloft teased for the update is an adventure that players can go on with Wall-E related to detective work. Wall-E has an adorable new detective skin and players have a matching ensemble, so some kind of new mystery is sure to be unraveled by them when the update launches.

This is one update you won't soon forget 🌙✨#DisneyDreamlightValley's fifth major content update, The Remembering, launches June 7th at 9:00am ET! pic.twitter.com/2M865dfBEW — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) June 6, 2023

Players can head back to the valley as soon as the update launches at 8am CT on June 7, which is when all of the new content will be live. Even though Gameloft always officially launches the update for all platforms at the same time, some platforms might take longer to officially roll them out than others, which means some Disney Dreamlight Valley players could be waiting a bit longer to install the update than others.

