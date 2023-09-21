When does Diablo 4 Season One end?

There are just a few weeks left in the first season.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is in full swing as players work to combat a new threat spreading across Sanctuary. But when does season one end?

The first season gave players new mechanics and a new questline to complete with fresh seasonal characters. However, Season of the Malignant will not be around forever, and the end date is on the horizon.

The good news is you still have a few weeks to grind season one if there are still items in your battle pass you need to unlock.

When does Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant end?

Diablo 4 Season One ends on Oct. 17, according to an in-game message. The second season, Season of Blood, will kick off immediately after the first season ends.

Players don’t need to worry about their seasonal character disappearing, as all seasonal characters will transfer to the Eternal Realm once the season finishes. You can select the character whenever you like, and specific season-only items like Malignant Hearts will disappear and be unslotted from jewelry.

Farewell, Malignant Hearts. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Season Two will offer new story beats for players to enjoy, and hopefully more content than the Season of the Malignant. I personally didn’t play much Diablo 4 once the new season came out, as there wasn’t much new content that warranted a second character.

However, I’ll dip my toes back in next season to see if I can reignite the spark I had when Diablo 4 was released.

Players can expect several new endgame bosses in the Season of Blood, which has an overarching vampire theme just in time for Halloween. The highly-requested gem storage update is also coming in the new season, meaning you’ll no longer need to worry about these items clogging your bags.

Make sure to clear your calendar on Oct. 17 to check out Diablo 4’s Season of Blood.

