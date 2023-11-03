We would never miss World Bosses again with this clever Diablo 4 change

A Diablo 4 player has today done Blizzard’s job for them, suggesting the perfect way to stop players from missing large events, especially World Bosses, ever again.

The clever design-savy adventure in question, Satokibi, shared the idea on Reddit on Nov. 2. They dreamed up a simple fix—a new section for the pop-up tab that appears in Diablo 4 and shows all the impending events nearby.

The edit adds a new category as well as all various world map events written out. There’s also time limits beside it to make sure players are aware.

Early reactions to the Diablo 4 suggestion were very positive, with many players wondering why the creator was not employed by Blizzard.

On a much more serious note, players were delighted by the suggestion, especially because they believe they shouldn’t have to be using third-party applications or websites just for this information to be readily available.

Not just that, but other players specifically took aim at Blizzard for hiding this information when even one fan could brew up something better.

Diablo 4’s ongoing season, the Season of Blood, does have announcements for World Bosses and indicators for legion events, but this dreamed-up change (which seems quite small) would make life in Sanctuary even smoother.

I’d love if this change in; I’ve already missed a couple of World Bosses because announcements are not that great and the indicator on the world map doesn’t work. I’ve been trying to find a guide and cross-reference the area of the map just to see where my journey was meant to go, but that is so annoying at the best of times.

With this suggestion, I would be able to click on the icon which would reveal the location of the world boss which would make it easier to locate—sign me up!

We’ve reached out to Blizzard for comments regarding this suggestion.