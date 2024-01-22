How to prepare for Diablo 4 season 3 (Season of the Construct)

Diablo 4 is ready to release its third season, Season of the Construct, on Jan. 23, 2024. Given seasonal realms function quite differently from the base game, there are some steps you can complete to get ready for release.

Diablo 4 has infused its beloved dungeon crawler RPG regularly with new life through the release of seasons. The first two seasons gave players a variety of malignant and vampiric powers, but this upcoming season is one of the most promising yet. Here is everything you can do to prepare for Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct.

What to do before Diablo 4 season three starts

The Season of Constructs is only getting started. Image via Blizzard

Each new Diablo 4 season requires players to create a new character on a seasonal realm, as opposed to the Eternal Realm which only contains content related to the base campaign. Since this new character is starting fresh, there are a few tasks you’ll definitely want to do.

1) Get the main campaign finished

First, you should finish the main campaign or skip it. Before you get access to the season realm content you first need to play Diablo 4’s introduction and make it to Kyovashad. Once here, you can opt to play through the main storyline or skip it. The option to skip the campaign only appears after you have beaten it once already.

2) Explore Sanctuary

Second, you should unlock the entire map if you have not done so already. New seasons typically bring new world events and bosses that are scattered across Sanctuary. It is much easier to track down all your key Diablo 4 objectives if you have the map fully fleshed out. Completing the campaign is a great way to finish your map and get some loot along the way.

3) Get your mount quickly

Another important task to complete is to unlock your horse on your new character. This can be done by completing a specific questline available early. Sanctuary is a massive, sprawling world, so a mount helps speed up the trips in between landmarks. This is especially important for classes that lack mobility, such as the Necromancer.