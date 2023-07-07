How to Increase Lucky Hit Chance in Diablo 4, explained

Diablo gained immense popularity with fans in large part thanks to its unique isometric dungeon-crawling combat. Diablo 4 maintains much of the game’s famed combat system and then adds several new mechanics, including Lucky Hit Chance.

Lucky Hit Chance may appear complicated at first, though how it actually affects your gameplay is actually pretty simple. You may go through Diablo 4 without paying too much attention to this very specific stat, but understanding it further can provide you with another slight advantage, and as we know, every little thing helps.

What is Lucky Hit Chance in Diablo 4

Lucky Hit Chance controls the likelihood of an effect triggered by an on-hit attack. For example, let’s say we have a passive ability that has the chance to trigger the Vulnerability status effect on enemies. A higher Lucky Hit Chance can drastically increase the odds that this effect occurs after each hit in battle.

An item or ability’s Lucky Hit Chance will appear as a percentage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing your Lucky Hit chance in Diablo 4

Much like Critical Strike Chance, Lucky Hit Chance is tied to your character’s abilities rather than any stats that you increase through gear. To be useful, you need to first unlock a passive ability or gain an item with a unique effect. After you acquire this, then you can increase Lucky Hit Chance by upgrading that skill.

Though Lucky Hit is one of the more subtle stats in Diablo 4, the effects of increasing the Lucky Hit Chance of any of your abilities should be fairly visible. If you have a healing effect that is only occasionally triggered under specific circumstances, you should notice an increase in your healing after upgrading Lucky Hit.

Lucky Hit is a versatile tool that is bound only to specific abilities, so I tend to only upgrade this on abilities I frequently use. Lucky Hit is not quite a stat you will base your entire character around, though it is certainly beneficial to know.

And, as always, you’ll need to hope Lady Luck is on your side.

