How to get the Ring of the Ravenous in Diablo 4

Improve your Barbarian skills with this ring.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Feb 1, 2024 03:27 pm
Diablo 4 Season of the Construct introduced plenty of new Legendary and Unique items for players to search for. The Ring of the Ravenous is one of the best new items that many Barbarian players might want to pick up.

Unique items are category of loot in Diablo 4 even above Legendary. While these pieces of gear typically don’t carry the best stats, each Unique item provides a distinct effect that can complement or completely alter you playstyle. Unique items are often the centerpiece of late game builds.

If you’re a Barbarian looking across Sanctuary for the Ring of the Ravenous in Diablo 4, here’s what you can do to narrow that search.

Where to find the Ring of the Ravenous in Diablo 4

Beast in Ice, Uber end-game boss in Diablo 4 season 2
The Beast in the Nice is a challenging boss, but also your best bet to find this Unique item. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

You can get the Ring of the Ravenous in Diablo 4 from the Uber Beast in the Ice Boss. Unique items can technically drop from any source of loot in Diablo 4, though the chances you find this item in the wild is very, very low.

Although Uber Bosses can be difficult to kill and require quite a bit of set up, the chances of getting the Ring of Ravenous is much higher. To summon the Beast in the Ice you need to find the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil.

Once you have the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil, enter into the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon and advance on to summon and face the Beast in the Ice. Although this Uber Boss is capable of dropping the Barbarian exclusive ring, this isn’t guaranteed as you might need to farm this boss a few times.

Before you start on your journey, you also need to make sure you’re playing on World Tier Three for any Unique items to drop. Aside from the Ring of the Ravenous, Uber Bosses are by far the best source of Unique loot.

What is the Ring of the Ravenous in Diablo 4

The Ring of the Ravenous is a Unique Ring exclusive to Barbarians in Diablo 4. One of the best features of the Ring is the resistances and scalable stats that come with its Affixes. With the Ring of the Ravenous, you can unlock any of the following traits:

  • Resistance to Elemental Damage
  • Resistance to Shadow Damage
  • Increased Vulnerable Damage
  • Increased Critical Strike Chance
  • Additional Ranks to your Brawling Skill
  • Increased Bleed Damage

This Ring also pairs well with the Rend Barbarian build as it extends Rend’s duration by several seconds. Dealing damage with Brawling Skills can also stack Rend’s bleed effect, draining enemies health bars even further.

