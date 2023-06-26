How to get the Aspect of Surprise in Diablo 4

Rogue has become quite the popular class in Diablo 4, as players are thoroughly enjoying the sneaky and quick nature of the class. To truly make the build strong, though, players will need certain Aspects, like the Aspect of Surprise.

The Aspect of Surprise has the following effect: “When you Evade or Shadow Step, you leave behind a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal [X] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 2 seconds.” It can only be used on one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, gloves, amulets, and rings. Given that Rogues are made to use the Evade and Shadow Step skill in most builds, this Aspect has become highly sought-after in Diablo 4. Below, I will go over the only way that you can acquire this desired Aspect.

Getting the Aspect of Surprise in Diablo 4

Unlike other Aspects in the game, there is only one way to acquire the Aspect of Surprise. That way is to randomly find it on a piece of legendary gear that you have looted and extract the Aspect from that item.

That’s right. You unfortunately cannot complete a side dungeon and unlock the Aspect of Surprise for your Codex of Power. Instead, you need to get lucky and happen to find a legendary item with the Aspect already equipped on it.

From there, you have a couple of options. You can, of course, use the item with the Aspect of Surprise equipped on it. I went through several pieces of legendary gear during the main story of Diablo 4 solely because they had a certain Aspect on them. Since the Aspect of Surprise is only used on a one-handed weapon, two-handed weapon, gloves, amulet, and ring, these are the only items it will be imprinted on if you find it as a random loot drop.

Your other option is to destroy that piece of gear and extract the Aspect from it at The Occultist. By extracting the Aspect, you will add it to your inventory and you can then imprint it onto another piece of legendary gear. Be careful, though, as your inventory Aspects can only be used once. After you imprint them onto an item, it will be permanently attached to that item; you won’t be able to re-extract it.

If you find another piece of gear you want to use the Aspect of Surprise on, you will need to find another legendary gear piece with it pre-equipped. Extracting and imprinting Aspects at The Occultist will cost you some crafting materials and gold, so make sure you have what you need before deciding either way.

