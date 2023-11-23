How to fix ‘You are not allowed to speak in local chat’ error in Diablo 4

The local chat is the heart and soul of Diablo 4. It allows players to connect and team up with others from their regions. However, if you aren’t allowed to speak in local chat, you might miss out on the fun.

The “You are not allowed to speak in local chat” error in Diablo 4 pops up after players send a message to the local chat. Usually, the message should automatically appear in the local chat without any errors, but if the error shows up for you, then there might be some restrictions on your Diablo 4 account.

Fixing the ‘You are not allowed to speak in local chat’ error in Diablo 4

The local chat error only appears under certain circumstances, making it a rather niche annoyance compared to error codes like 700004.

1) Buy Diablo 4 if you’re on a free trial

Diablo 4 went free-to-play with a free trial on Steam, and many players who tried the game for the first time encountered the “‘You are not allowed to speak in local chat” error. To fix the “You are not allowed to speak in local chat” error in Diablo 4, you’ll need to buy the full game. This solution method only applies to players who are trying out the game on a free trial.

2) Reset in-game settings

The local chat error has also appeared for console and PC players in the past, even if they had purchased the full Diablo 4 game. If that’s also the case for you, a simple in-game settings reset can fix the error altogether.

  1. Log out of the realm after receiving the error.
  2. Go to the Options while you’re on the character screen.
  3. Select Social and uncheck “Cross-Network Play, Cross-Network Communication, Join Local Chat Channel, and Join Trade Chat Channel.”
  4. Save changes and exit out of Diablo 4.
  5. Launch Diablo 4 again and go to options to turn on the settings you disabled in the third step.
  6. Save changes again and load into the realm. The error should be fixed.

