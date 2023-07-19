Diablo 4 players have been encountering a “waiting on another update” error when trying to install new patches.

Diablo 4‘s large 1.1 update dropped on July 18, bringing a wealth of controversial changes to the game that have proven to be unpopular with the large majority of the fanbase.

Since the update, some have been unable to get into the game due to a “waiting on another update” error that occurs when using Battle.net on PC.

While this error can be complicated to fix, it is not exclusive to Diablo 4 and is also prevalent in other Blizzard titles. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix the “waiting on another update” error.

How to fix “waiting on another update” error in Diablo 4

Blizzard provides recommended steps to follow if you encounter the “waiting on another update” error in Diablo 4, which can be found below:

Close any Battle.net games and the app

Restart your PC

Update your drivers and operating system

Use your anti-virus to scan for malicious files

Delete the Battle.net Tools folder to rebuild corrupt or outdated files

Make sure that Battle.net and Diablo 4 are added to your anti-virus’ exception list

Disable any proxies or VPN

Check your router for any network configuration issues

Switch to a wired connection if possible, rather than wireless

Uninstall and reinstall the Battle.net app

Uninstall and reinstall Diablo 4

Unfortunately, this fix does not always work and the error can still persist despite following the above steps, but there is another method you can try.

Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Del

Click “More Details” to expand the window

Find the Update Agent process for Battle.net (Agent.exe) under background processes

Click on it and select End Task in the lower right part of the window.

If neither of the above methods fix the “waiting on another update” error for Diablo 4, contact Blizzard Support.

