How to fix Renown not carrying over to season one in Diablo 4

Renown is one of the most important progression features of Diablo 4, rewarding players for extensively exploring the massive map with bonuses that can even be unlocked on other characters, making the process of starting a new character a little bit easier.

By reaching major Renown milestones, players can unlock bonus XP, gold, extra skill points, more health potions slots, and much more. For season one, players will even start earning a little bit more Renown for completing side quests and dungeons, and will get a little retroactive boost for the ones they’ve already completed.

Related: Diablo 4 Renown system explained

With a new season comes the option to create seasonal characters, but many players aren’t seeing the Renown earned transfer over. Here’s what you can do to fix this issue.

How to carry over Renown progress to the seasonal server in Diablo 4

Before making a seasonal character, log in with your main character on the Eternal server with the most Renown earned. Activision Blizzard said prior to the season one launch that this was the only way to carry over Renown progress from Eternal to seasonal characters.

If you’ve unfortunately already made a seasonal character before logging in with your primary Eternal character, try logging out and logging in with the Eternal character, then returning back to the seasonal character. If this doesn’t work, try logging into two different Eternal characters, then logging into the seasonal character. Some but not all players have also had to go into Eternal characters and manually claim the Renown rewards they hadn’t unlocked yet from the Renown page.

So much to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Remember that Renown progress that is shared between characters on any server is only from discovering areas and discovering Altars of Lilith. When I made my first seasonal character, the only Renown progress I had after character creation was from those two categories. Renown earned from Strongholds, discovering waypoints, and completing dungeons and side quests are all specific to each character. So if you feel like you’re missing a big portion of Renown, that’s not a bug, that’s just how the system works.

If nothing has carried over when it should have, and you’ve tried logging in with multiple Eternal characters and even making a new seasonal character, I would suggest reaching out to Blizzard support about the issue. Hopefully though, your Renown has carried over to give you a much needed head start on leveling your seasonal character.

About the author