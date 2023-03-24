There are several ways for players to customize their character in Diablo 4. Aside from the normal equipping of gear and weapons, players can also partake in the Transmog system and the character creator, even after entering the game. However, an underrated way of adding extra customization is through the titles system in Diablo 4.

Players can earn titles by completing quests and other world activities. Once you equip a title, that specific phrase will precede your character’s name when viewed by your friends or other players in your world. If you’re curious about how to equip titles in Diablo 4, check out the guide below.

Equipping titles in Diablo 4

To equip a title, all you need to do is go to your character menu screen. On keyboard, this is done by pressing C. To check what the button is on your controller, go to the settings in Diablo 4 and then click on the controller tab, where you can see what actions are assigned to what buttons.

On the character menu, you should be able to see all of your inventory and what your character currently has equipped in terms of gear and weapons. On the left hand side of this window, you will see a red box that says Manage Profile. Click that box, and it will bring you to a new screen.

Here, you can select your preferred title from a list of different words. Your default title will be “Lucky Commoner,” so you will probably want to switch that out as soon as possible. You are able to equip one prefix and one suffix. The prefixes and suffixes often relate to one another, so you can, for example, equip the title of “Pyro Maniac.” The “Pyro” word is a prefix and the “Maniac” word is a suffix and, by equipping both of them, you create a phrase.

As you unlock more titles in Diablo 4, you can switch out the words as much as you like. When you’ve selected a title, click Save Changes, and your new title will be saved.