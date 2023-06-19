How to complete Apex of Misery in Diablo 4

Apex of Misery is an Act II campaign quest in Diablo 4, which follows on automatically from the Harrowed Lament campaign quest. It’s a quest with quite a tough boss battle against Airidah at the end, and one that has at least one bug.

During Harrowed Lament, you’ll find and destroy the Risen Remains in Ancestor Heights in order to clear the fog. After that, you’ll return to Yorin at Clocheen, and speak with Arlo to complete Harrowed Lament and start Apex of Misery.

How to find Airidah atop Solitude in Diablo 4

Airidah is where the yellow marker is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Airidah is at the top of a mountain called Solitude at the end of the Windswept Trail in Scosglen. Her location is north of Clocheen and marked with a yellow marker on your map. Now that you’ve cleared the fog, the path there should be clear. About halfway there, you’ll encounter two more Risen Remains that you need to destroy to clear the way. They’re well guarded, so this is a tough fight that you should not approach casually.

The Risen Remains are easy to destroy, but very well guarded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue along the Windswept Trail and speak to Airdirah at the top of Solitude. You won’t be surprised to discover that she wants a fight.

Related: Diablo 4 Act 2 quest list: All main story quests

How to beat Airidah in Diablo 4

When she gets ready to launch whirlwinds, you get ready to dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat Airidah, Keeper of the Dead, the most important thing is to avoid her whirlwind attacks. You should try to avoid all of her attacks if possible, but the lightning strikes aren’t as damaging as the whirlwinds. I found it much easier to avoid her attacks when staying at a longer distance and using range attacks. This also makes it much easier to hit her, given her habit of teleporting around.

Whenever she conjures four Wraiths, she’ll become immune to all damage until you defeat all four Wraiths. So, defeat all of them before you continue your assault on Airidah. I found this battle fairly easy at level 30, so if you’re at around the same level and you’re having trouble, it might be time to re-think your build. Range attacks will definitely help a lot.

Once she’s defeated, speak to Airidah again, and Apex of Misery will complete.

How to fix the Apex of Misery bug in Diablo 4

I didn’t encounter any bugs during Apex of Misery, but judging by other players’ posts, there may actually be as many as three bugs in this one quest. It could be the most bugged quest in the game!

Go to the white square and destroy the Risen Remains again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most common bug isn’t exactly a bug; more a bit of neglectful game design. If you quit the quest or leave the quest area at any time, you might find that the fog has reappeared, but that the game doesn’t prompt you to destroy the Risen Remains all over again. Unfortunately, that’s what you have to do. Go to the area marked by the cursor on the map above, and destroy the Risen Remains. That’ll clear the fog and you’ll be able to get back to Airidah.

As the result of another common bug, Airidah won’t speak when you reach her at the top of Solitude. The best solution for this one, like several other bugs in Diablo 4, is to change World Tiers and then try again. If that doesn’t work, complete a different quest, then come back to this one. Or else find Apex of Misery in your Journal, abandon it, then start it again.

Even if the beams aren’t showing, you still have to kill the Wraiths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third, and less common, bug is one that makes the boss fight a bit confusing. A few players have reported that the magic beams connecting Airidah to the Wraiths do not show up, so they didn’t realize they had to defeat the Wraiths first. So, if you think Airidah is invulnerable because of a bug, kill the Wraiths and try again.

About the author