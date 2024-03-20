How long does it take to beat Diablo 4?

The Diablo series is known for its fully fleshed-out RPGs that take a fair amount of time to complete. Diablo 4 is no exception, though the number of hours it takes you to finish the game can vary depending on how you choose to play.

If you’re planning on diving into Diablo 4 but want to know how long it takes to finish, keep reading. This guide explains how long it takes to complete the main story, as well as how many hours you’ll be playing if you’re going for a full completionist run.

How much time does it take to complete Diablo 4?

Prepare to put in a fair amount of hours, especially if you want to complete the game in its entirety. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to the website How Long To Beat, the main story of Diablo 4 takes around 26 and a half hours to complete, which isn’t too time-consuming compared to some RPGs. That’s how long I spent playing. Completing the main game while doing all the side quests will take a lot longer, around 47 and a half hours.

If you want to do absolutely everything Diablo 4 has to offer, you’ll have to invest a lot more time. How Long To Beat gives an estimate of 175 hours for a full completionist run, so you might want to book some vacation days if you’re planning one.

You might find that you want to do a bit of everything but aren’t too fussed about going the 100 percent route. How Long to Beat estimates this would take around 43 and a half hours, which is still a fair amount of time to invest, but nowhere near the 100 hours plus needed for full completion.

