Game releases have gotten so bad Diablo 4 is being praised simply for working

Diablo 4 is set to release early next month and the Blizzard sequel is apparently already doing something players claim other modern titles forget to do.

The optimization of Diablo 4 received praise from its growing Reddit community on May 14, as the game had little to no FPS drops or performance issues. One eager Diablo gamer said they didn’t have to check video settings to try and optimize the game for it to just work. Another praised the performance on Steam Deck, which reportedly hit a stable 60 FPS. Some chimed in to say it was puzzling because Diablo 4 actually runs well on max settings, even better than their copy of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

However, one player pointed out this shouldn’t even be a metric and that all games should just work without the need for gamers to be diving into the settings to figure out why there are issues, only to find out it was from the game and there’s no fix.

Recent releases have had this problem for quite some time now, with some disgruntled players pointing to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the biggest one. It suffered from several performance issues at launch, to the point where people bowed out of playing. Another one was The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, which was bombarded with negative reviews when it was released on Steam due to a hefty pile of performance issues.

Video games have had histories of very bad releases and trash optimization ever since they’ve become more complicated.

But this shouldn’t be the standard—and the Diablo 4 fandom is certainly celebrating the fact that, at least for now, they won’t be seeing those issues plague their game.

About the author