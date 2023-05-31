Don’t expect Diablo 4’s big release to have many changes from buggy beta tests

With the Diablo 4 early access release about to start rolling out on June 1, many fans are surprised to learn there will be “very few” changes between the Server Slam build and the one players will be playing at launch.

After going gold on April 17, just six weeks before release, the Diablo 4 devs revealed there would be a ‘Server Slam’ weekend so players could test the servers and how much pain the digital world could take. The version of Diablo 4 players got to play over that weekend is the one players will have access to once Diablo 4 officially launches.

This was confirmed by Joseph Piepiora, the title’s associate game director, who mentioned the Server Slam build was not 0.9, as he had previously thought, but a version of the build that would be available on day one.

I spoke in error here and need to correct the record:



The Server Slam build was not .9, but actually a version of our day one build! There will be *very few* changes between this build and the one players will be playing at launch.



Deeply sorry for the confusion! https://t.co/Z2dogSaRvO — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) May 31, 2023

Unless something major happens on day one, there will be very few updates, changes, or bug fixes. However, the devs will evaluate the servers and be on standby if they need to make any quick adjustments.

Unfortunately, some players didn’t take this too well, as they experienced several server issues and game crashes. But for the most part, players are glad the devs aren’t going to do a significant balancing update or adjustment right off the bat.

So, if you’ve pre-purchased Diablo 4’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate versions, you’ll gain access to the Sanctuary on June 1 or 2.

Otherwise, we’ll see you all in The Sanctuary on June 5 and 6!

About the author