Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 Season 2? – Answered

The new season in Diablo 4 marks the start of a new character for players, but does Renown carry over? And how much of it does?

These questions will be asked at the start of every new season, as Diablo 4 doesn’t quite make it clear what resets and what remains—which will be concerning for players who spent a long time grinding to earn Renown previously.

Renown is used to unlock a variety of rewards across all Regions in Diablo 4, providing bonus XP, Gold, additional Skill Points, an increase to maximum Obols capacity, and additional Paragon points—making them a very valuable commodity.

If you’ve found yourself confused about the Renown system and whether you have to grind all over again, fear not, as we have the answer.

Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 season 2?

Some rewards are unlocked automatically. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The answer is quite mixed as, yes, some Renown does carry over to Season Two in Diablo 4, but not all Renown does.

Renown earned for locating Altars of Lilith and exploring the map, including unlocking waypoints, does transfer over between seasons in Diablo 4, which should be enough to provide you with a decent boost to begin with—you should at least be able to unlock Stage One of each region.

However, Renown earned from Strongholds, Side Quests, and Side Dungeons does not carry over.

If you’ve reached Stage Three in a specific Region previously, however, you will be provided with the additional skill point reward, but not the bonus XP and Gold.

You can see what unlocks for each character on a realm with the key, which shows an icon with three people. The other icons show a single person, for things claimed by each character, and the roman symbol for three for rewards that need you to access World Tier Three.

About the author