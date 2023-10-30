Diablo 4’s boss material economy is broken and Murmuring Obols might be the solution

Diablo 4 players have found out just how hard it is to come by boss-summoning materials. Now, they’re turning to murmuring obols, another currency in Diablo 4 that has the potential to make farming materials easier.

In an Oct. 29 Reddit thread, a player came up with a solution. They suggested Murmuring Obols should be used to gamble boss materials similar to how the currency is generally used to gamble gear and hope to win a legendary out of it.

Murmuring Obols is a currency that players use to purchase unidentified gear from the Purveyor of Curiosities. This gear will give you a chance to get a legendary item and at times it’s one of the best ways to target the aspect you want.

Once a player reaches max level or they’re already satisfied with their gear, Murmuring Obols lose their worth and essentially turn useless. However, the player’s suggestion would fix that glaring issue.

One of the hardest things to farm right now is the boss summoning materials that you can only get during Helltides or other end-game events like legion activities or defeating a world boss. This means there’s a lot of downtime between chances when you’re able to farm them.

With the player’s suggestion, this will give everyone an incentive to use murmuring obols once more. As such, players will have more options to quickly farm boss materials, which are used to summon the new bosses introduced in season two.

Players usually summon these bosses in hopes of getting Uber Unique gear tailored for their character’s class. Accelerating the ability to be able to summon these bosses means players will have more chances to farm Uber Uniques in a short amount of time, which is a massive win for players wanting to min-max their builds.

About the author