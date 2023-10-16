Diablo 4 players still have one big feature request ahead of season 2

This shouldn't still be an issue.

Diablo 4 players are preparing for a heap of updates, including new features and quality-of-life improvements in season two. But they’ve made it clear there’s another feature they’re still waiting for.

As an online-only game, criticism has been directed towards Diablo 4 since its launch regarding the extremely limited, and often fiddly, social aspects of the game, including clans, finding players, in-game chat, and more.

More often than not, players looking for a group on Diablo 4 need to look toward means outside of the game to find like-minded players, using platforms like Reddit, Discord, and similar to group up.

With the player count having dwindled in the months since launch, finding a group is often much trickier and players are emphasizing that a feature needs to be implemented in the game to remove that difficulty.

A post on Reddit has gained traction ahead of the launch of the Season of Blood on Oct. 17, outlining that Diablo 4 would benefit a lot from an “instant party finder” and the ability to do “party recruiting.”

Other players in the comments echoed that same sentiment, with plenty choosing to poke fun at Diablo 4‘s limited social mechanics, despite its online-only approach.

Some highlighted it as “the only thing” keeping them from enjoying the game and highlighted that the ability to look for a group is “crucial” to get you into a position where you are willing to grind for hours on end completing activities.

When playing Diablo 4, it’s very easy to forget the game is supposed to be social, since there are few opportunities where I’ve randomly stumbled into a group, unless I was fighting a World Boss, or similar, where invites would be thrown out to benefit from the XP boost.

Those parties soon disbanded when the task was completed, however, and I’ve barely even looked at the social tabs in the game.

