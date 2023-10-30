Diablo 4 players demand one big change to make spending on console better

Diablo 4 players want more quality-of-life features on the console, including a way to manually input the gold amount during a trade rather than using the d-pad, which, at present, can take several minutes to get to the desired gold amount.

Trading has always been extensive in Blizzard games, like World of Warcraft and Diablo 4. However, Diablo 4 lacks one key area for trading, and that’s an Auction House, which can make buying and selling effortless.

In Diablo 4, players can trade by making an offer. Now, this isn’t too much of an issue for those gaming on PC, as making an offer is pretty straightforward. On console, however, players have to use the d-pad to increase the amount they’d like to offer in exchange for an item, which can take up to 10 minutes for the more expensive items.

This week, Diablo 4 players have finally hit their breaking point, declaring they’ve had enough and need to see a feature that allows them to type in gold amounts.

By implementing a feature like this, Diablo 4 console players could directly type in the gold amount they want to send in less than 20 seconds, which is nothing compared to the minutes spent pressing the up-arrow on the d-pad.

This feature would give console players much more freedom and less anxiety about the trading process. But they’d still have to find the players with the items they want. And it means they can slide some gold to their friends without it taking up their gaming time.

While this feature does sound great, there’s no point in having a keyboard input feature for console players if it’s not done well or isn’t fully functional. So, if Blizzard does implement this feature, it needs to be functional from the get-go.

Sadly, if you’re playing Diablo 4 on the console, you must either farm for the mats yourself or simply spend a few minutes mindlessly thumbing away at the d-pad.

