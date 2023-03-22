Diablo 4 players are worried about endgame dungeons

They suggested some changes before the game releases.

Diablo 4‘s release is coming in a few months now, and players already have caught a glimpse of the game with a demo opened last weekend.

In that beta test phase, players could complete the first act of the game’s main story and reach level 25. The community’s response was generally positive, but players still have some concerns over the final game.

A UI feature was criticized, as well as the click-to-move feature. And now, players are pointing at endgame fights, called Nightmare Dungeons.

They voiced concerns over a new feature called Nightmare Sigils and suggested tweaks to improve it on a recent Reddit thread. I truly think there needs to be some reworks/fixes for them to be fully enjoyable for us players,” the user wrote.

Players reacted to an interview of developers made by Eurogamer, where they explained the upcoming Sigil feature.

“We have the sigils that modify dungeons in really cool ways, with buffs and nerfs, and those dramatically modify [it],” game director Joe Shely said.

The thread’s author argued that this feature wouldn’t improve the endgame dungeon experience because players will get the exact same objectives. Sigils won’t be compelling enough, according to them.

On the other side, the author and many users in the comments complained about the objective system in Nightmare Dungeons. They saw that as the main feature the developer had to improve, rather than adding customization through Sigils.

“The issue with dungeons are the objectives, they suck and stall the pace of the game. Do away with them, just let us kill monsters and collect loot,” the top-voted comment said.

Players also suggested fixes to endgame dungeon objectives to make them more rewarding. They suggested changes to the “Return the pedestals/x name of thing to return” and “Kill all monsters in x” objectives. Those tweaks are supposed to make them more interesting to complete, avoiding backtracking the dungeon.