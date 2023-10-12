Diablo 4 player proves you need a degree in math to understand Season 2’s new damage changes

What are these numbers doing in my video game?

Diablo 4 players are so confused about the game’s damage changes arriving in Season Two that another player had to jump in and explain it simply, to some degree of success.

Since the changes were unveiled, Diablo 4 players have been left scratching their heads, especially over what it means for their builds and how they will tackle the new season. While the players were expecting something less technical, they have instead been met with numbers and terms they just couldn’t wrap their heads around.

So, on Oct. 11, one player took it upon themselves to clear everything up, and once it was all laid out, things became a little easier to understand—for most, that is.

The bottom line, the Diablo 4 maths master said, is pretty simple: critical hits will always deal one and a half times your base damage and dealing damage to vulnerable enemies will always deal 1.2 times your base damage. You won’t be able to increase these numbers and as such, damage in general will be gutted after the update.

However, what this prevents is the prevalence of just stacking Critical Damage and Vulnerability Damage that happened with most characters in Season One; it was the clear optimal way of increasing damage.

The new Diablo 4 damage system coming to Season Two will prevent this as you won’t be able to increase your Critical Damage and Vulnerability Damage anymore.

Additionally, effects like Critical Chance and Vulnerability Effects like “damage to vulnerable enemies” are still valuable, but pretty situational now, the thread’s author explained. If your build will allow you to crowd-control your enemies more consistently, they went on to explain, it’s actually better to go for stats like “damage to crowd-controlled enemies” as it will provide more damage due to the consistency of your debuffs.

Knowing the impact of this change, Blizzard has also announced it will be making changes to the game’s monsters. This means their health will most likely be changed to accommodate the new damage system when the October patch goes live.

Not everyone got it, however, with some claiming they may need a Ph.D. in Statistics just to understand what the author wrote, though those still lagging behind were quickly corrected, especially when it came to the fact that “additive” and “multiplicative” are more in tune with algebra rather than statistics, so a Stats PhD wouldn’t help.

Maybe a maths degree could go a long way for Diablo 4 Season Two though.

