All Kehijistan cellar locations in Diablo 4

Players will find no shortage of things to do in Diablo 4, including finding the cellar locations of the Hawezar region.

Diablo 4 has 147 cellars in total. 32 of these cellar locations are in the Kehjistan region, the lower-left area of the Sanctuary map that lies beneath the Dry Steppes region.

A particular focus on cellars has been placed in Diablo 4 season one, with chapters one and two of the seasonal journey objectives directing players to complete several cellars, which also provide rewards in the seasonal battle pass.

Cellars act as mini-dungeons in Diablo 4 and often include events to complete to earn additional rewards, with the whole process taking significantly less time to complete than dungeons.

As cellars are scattered far and wide, finding all the Kehjistan cellar locations in Diablo 4 is not an easy task but we’re here to help.

All Hawezar cellar locations in Diablo 4

Plenty of cellars with easy access. Screenshot via D4Planner

Players wanting to farm cellars in Hawezar are spoilt for choice, with the waypoints at the Iron Wolves Encampment and the Imperial Library both offering quick access to the majority of cellars in Hawezar.

Cellars not quickly accessible from either waypoint, however, can be quite spread out, particularly those found in the Scouring Sands. In some cases, it’s quicker to travel south from the Dry Steppes or east from Hawezar to access them.

Although the rewards available in cellars are not the best, they are effective when starting a new character to receive some basic gear without having to dedicate as much time as you would with dungeons.

They are also far easier to complete than dungeons, which provide the best practice spot while you get used to a new character or build.

