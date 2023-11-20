600 Cinders in 10 minutes: Diablo 4 player may have just found the perfect Helltide route

During the Helltide in Diablo 4, you only have one hour to get as many Aberrant Cinders as you can and spend them to try and get good loot. If your Helltide is happening in Dry Steppes, this player got you covered with the most optimal farming route.

Reddit user countrybrysouza shared their route for collecting Aberrant Cinders in Dry Steppes, which goes from the south of Untamed Scarps to the north of Khargai Crags. In the video, they hit 600 Cinders in 10 minutes by chasing down small chests and killing all enemies along the way.

Their approach is to “stick to the periphery of the zones because that’s where the chests usually spawn.” They added that chests don’t spawn in the same places but roughly in the same areas, so you should be fine when following the route, and the more you run it the better you’ll know the chest areas.

The best part about the route is it can yield way more than 600 Cinders. It only takes around 60 percent of the route to hit that number and there are still plenty of chests and enemies to find if you have time on the clock.

Going for chests instead of enemies is a different approach to farming Cinders that some players haven’t yet considered. This route is particularly useful because as one player noted: “that area doesn’t have a great triple event spot to run between.”

There are a few things that can affect your farm though. For example, if the Legion Event is taking place it’ll likely be a better way to get Cinders. It also depends on how many people are in the Helltide area, as more players equal more Cinders, and of course, the area for this route should be in the active Helltide in the first place.

You can then use the collected Cinders to open Tortured Gifts like the Tortured Gift of Living Steel to get Uniques and boss summoning materials. Living Steel in particular received a nice buff on Nov. 13 that increased its drop rate so it’s much easier now to get enough Living Steel for multiple Grigoire runs.