Why is the Reaper mod disabled in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Reaper mod became a coveted addition to any guardian’s mod loadout in Destiny 2’s Lightfall sandbox—at least before Bungie disabled it a day after the expansion’s release. The mod was not working as intended and could cause a potentially match-breaking exploit in PvP under the right conditions.

The Reaper mod creates Orbs of Power on your first weapon kill after using your class ability. Each class ability can tie in the gameplay loop through mods such as Bomber, Outreach, or even Utility Kickstart, meaning guardians could see some good uptime on it (and, by extension, get great benefits from the Reaper mod). Losing it can hurt some builds, though it’s likely a necessary evil given how disruptive it can be in PvP if exploited.

Here’s why one of the newly minted mods is out of commission in Lightfall.

Why is the Reaper mod not working in Destiny 2?

Bungie disabled the Reaper mod due to a PvP exploit that allowed players to make infinite Orbs of Power in specific scenarios, as spotted by content creator Cheese Forever, Destiny 2’s human Telesto.

The Reaper mod could give way to an exploit in some specific maps, such as Javelin-4. Getting a weapon kill after using a class ability, then moving to a specific location on the map could let guardians keep making Orbs of Power provided they followed a specific, unusual path: removing the Reaper mod from their class armor would make the mod drop an Orb of Power if done near the middle of the map. With multiple mods equipped, players could essentially make numerous Orbs of Power and grant valuable Super charge to their allies.

Bungie disabled the Reaper mod the day after Lightfall’s release, which took out an important element for the new build systems. Orbs of Power are essential to the overhauled mod system, and the Reaper mod gave players one extra, reliable avenue to making them.

The mod doesn’t seem to have any downsides in PvE, but Bungie disabled it due to its potential to ruin Crucible matches. The Dynamo armor mod has also been disabled, likely due to a similar problem. Jötunn, the Exotic fusion rifle, is also temporarily out of commission for PvP modes, according to Bungie.

The company didn’t give a timeline for fixing the Reaper mod issue, so players who are eager to slot it back onto their class items will need to keep an eye on the official Bungie Help page, where Bungie could give more information once the issue is resolved.