Why is the Form of the Danger quest not progressing in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder added the Delicate Tomb fusion rifle for all players. Season pass holders can access the weapon instantly, but its catalyst isn’t exactly accessible—and not through any guardian’s fault.

Most season pass Exotic catalysts come with a quest of their own, and Delicate Tomb is no exception. To unlock Delicate Tomb’s catalyst, you’ll need to finish the Form of the Danger quest, available from Banshee-44. The first step will require you to kill 50 enemies with Special weapons in the Energy slot and to take down challenging combatants throughout the system.

The second step in the Form of the Danger quest requires kills with Delicate Tomb and completed playlist activities, meaning Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and Nightfalls, with wins and higher-difficulty activity completions granting more progress. The quest hasn’t been progressing since the release of Season of Plunder, however, and Bungie has already acknowledged the issue on Twitter and through an official blog post.

Is there a fix for the Form of the Danger quest not progressing in Destiny 2?

There doesn’t seem to be anything players can do to fix the Form of the Danger quest not progressing. The issue seems to be server-sided, meaning the fix is up to Bungie. The company also mentioned the same issue is happening to Xûr’s Exotic quest for Forerunner, meaning the issue is bigger than just the Delicate Tomb catalyst.

With the team already acknowledging the problem, Bungie is likely working on a solution, so players will have to wait until the developer ships a fix. The company hasn’t given a timeline for a fix or announced if the quest step will be retroactive, however, so players should wait until more information is available.

Bungie has automatically completed troublesome quest steps in the past. The developer automatically completed the second step in Season of the Chosen’s Iron Banner quest due to player feedback. The decision wasn’t due to a technical issue, but due to its negative impact on gameplay. The objective required Heavy weapon kills in the Crucible, which spawns sporadically (and scarcely) throughout Iron Banner matches. The incentive to pick up Heavy weapons caused players to fight for scarce resources, which also led to a large number of guardians getting stuck on the second step (and made it far more troublesome for those who did obtain it).

Players who want to stay up-to-date with Bungie’s technical side should keep an eye on the Bungie Help pages, including its Twitter, forums, and official site. The Known Issues page also lists other problems that already caught Bungie’s attention and can be a good thermometer when encountering bugs, glitches, or other issues.