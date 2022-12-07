Why is Rose not dropping in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 players found a returning favorite in Season of the Seraph. Rose, a counterpart to the Exotics Lumina and Thorn, returned as part of the Crucible during season 19—though players found the new Legendary hand cannon wasn’t dropping early into the new season.

Rose re-entered the Crucible loot pool in Season of the Seraph as part of a large-scale overhaul of Destiny 2’s “PvP-verse,” as Bungie called it in a blog post. The hand cannon is just one of the prongs in the revamping of the PvP environment starting that season.

In addition to Rose, Bungie also reworked several Crucible mechanics, including major changes to the competitive PvP systems. Lord Shaxx, for instance, now allows players to focus Crucible Engrams with him, making for an easy way to farm specific gear, and Iron Banner also saw a new game mode. The core of the changes went to the competitive systems, though, and that’s when you can find Rose—if it’s dropping, anyway.

Bungie added new competitive divisions to the Crucible, which function similarly to ranks in other multiplayer games. These are a good way to gauge a player’s spot in the ladder “better than KDA, win percentage, or a third-party Elo ranking ever could,” Bungie said. These divisions are at the core of the revamped competitive PvP, and they’re tied to Rose’s drops.

Rose is supposed to drop from the intro quest to competitive (with the perks it originally had, according to Bungie) and then drop again as a weekly reward for participating in the competitive division challenge in the Glory playlist. With Season of the Seraph, though, players are finding Rose isn’t exactly dropping.

Can you fix Rose not dropping in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph?

In Season of the Seraph, Rose isn’t dropping when players complete their placement matches in the Crucible playlist, Bungie confirmed through its support account. Since this glitch is on the Bungie side and not player-sided, there isn’t much to do other than waiting for the developer to fix the bug. If you’re keen on trying to get Rose, it might be worth waiting for a solution. Bungie didn’t mention the weekly character challenge, though, so that might still work as a source for Rose.

We're investigating an issue where the Rose hand cannon isn't dropping for players who complete Placement matches in the Crucible Competitive playlist. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) December 6, 2022

If you’re looking to get this hand cannon, keep a close eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account and the Destiny 2 support forums. Bungie uses these channels to update players on known issues and when they’re fixed, and the forums also serve as a way to gauge other possible glitches.