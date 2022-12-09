Why am I getting ‘error code Calabrese’ in Destiny 2?

There are plenty of enemies to defeat and plenty of loot to chase in Destiny 2. Sometimes, though, you may be looking forward to diving into a new activity or an old favorite—only to receive an error code Calabrese and get booted back to Orbit.

Thanks to Destiny 2’s arcane error naming system, though, players can have a hard time knowing what exactly is going wrong. After all, the game telling you that you were booted due to an error code Pluot doesn’t really help your case without some background research.

If you’re experiencing error code Calabrese in Destiny 2, it’s likely due to some issues with connection across the board. Here’s what this error means and what you can to do be aware of the issue.

Error code Calabrese in Destiny 2, explained

Error code Calabrese is a “general networking error,” according to Bungie’s official error code page. Usually, players can expect Calabrese to be related to Bungie-sided errors instead of player-made issues. Code weasel is more indicative of a network error affecting players, so odds are Calabrese means the ball is in Bungie’s court.

Error code Calabrese can happen whenever the Destiny 2 servers are experiencing stress, such as a large influx of players due to a season, raid, dungeon, or another content launch. It can also take place due to “testing or maintenance” on Bungie’s end, so keep your eyes peeled for possible causes of instability.

Whenever you receive an error code Calabrese, the game reports the issue to Bungie “the moment it occurred,” according to the official Help page. Bungie advises players to check out its general network troubleshooting guide, which contains general information about connections in Destiny 2.

Players should also be aware of possible maintenance periods or other factors that can cause error code Calabrese to happen. The Bungie Help Twitter page compiles information about maintenance, including possible schedules. Bungie also acknowledges issues that may cause sudden upticks in incidences of error code Calabrese. Even if there is no overt maintenance, Destiny 2 can undergo background maintenance, which means some features can get disabled and there is a slim chance players can encounter possible errors.

Since the issue is on Bungie’s side, players don’t seem to have much to do when it comes to fixing the issue. Instead, they should monitor the situation through Bungie Help, the Bungie Help forums, and even third-party sites such as DownDetector, which tracks player reports of glitches and outages.