When is the full-auto setting coming to Destiny 2?

Since late 2021, Destiny 2 fans have been awaiting the addition of a ‘Full-Auto’ option for guns. For many of the weapons in the game, guardians are required to rapidly button press to get the fastest firing possible—not a simple task by any means.

There are multiple reasons ‘Full-Auto’ is necessary, with accessibility the biggest reason, and fortunately, Bungie recognizes this and has been working on the feature.

Right now the Full-Auto option is not available in the game, but it would seem fans won’t have long to wait before it is finally added.

When is a ‘Full-Auto’ setting coming to Destiny 2?

Image via Bungie

According to a blog post from Bungie on Aug. 11, 2022, the Full-Auto setting will be introduced into the game either in Season 18’s mid-Season patch or in Season 19. The blog post detailed a variety of additions that are planned to be made during this timeframe which included the highly anticipated Full-Auto setting.

Right now this is all of the information we have about its release date meaning it will likely enter the game before the end of the year. Season 19 is set to kick off around December so if it remains on track this is the latest we should see it arrive.

While this might seem anticlimactic, stay tuned; once there is a date for this addition to the game, this article will be updated to reflect that new Destiny 2 intel.