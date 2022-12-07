When does the season 19 dungeon release in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph is bringing in the second dungeon in the year of The Witch Queen, and its release isn’t too far. There isn’t much to know about the dungeon yet, though the in-game triumphs and the seasonal artifact help give players a glimpse of what they can expect from the season 19 dungeon when it releases.

The Season 19 dungeon will be called Spire of the Watcher, based on triumph data for Moments of Triumph 2022. Players can also expect some Tex Mechanica Legendary weapons—the first of their kind coming to Destiny 2—as a reward for completing encounters, with data-mined findings pointing at a matching armor set.

Bungie hasn’t revealed much information about the dungeon, though the company has already set a release date and time for it, and players can head into the new dungeon soon.

Destiny 2 season 19 dungeon release date and time

The season 19 dungeon will launch at reset on Friday, Dec. 9. This means players can start diving into Spire of the Watcher as soon as 11am CT on Friday. Spire of the Watcher is only available for players who own the Witch Queen Dungeon Key or The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition.

The Dungeon Key is available from the in-game store for 2,000 Silver ($20), though it’s also sold as part of The Witch Queen‘s Deluxe Edition. Players will also gain access to the season 17 dungeon, Duality, once they purchase the Dungeon Key.

What do we know about the Destiny 2 season 19 dungeon?

Bungie has been keeping details about the Spire of the Watcher dungeon under wraps, though the release of season 19 gave fans a few more breadcrumbs to follow.

The seasonal artifact also points to a Tex Mechanica-based origin trait called Tex Balanced Stock, visible thanks to the Sharp Shooting helmet armor mod in the third column of the seasonal artifact. This Artifact mod increases the effectiveness of the Tex Balanced Stock origin trait and bears the unmistakable Tex Mechanica logo, hinting at the existence of upcoming legendary Tex Mechanica weapons. Since most gear in Season of the Seraph already has its assigned drop sources, though, the Tex Mechanica weapons are bound to drop from Spire of the Watcher by process of exclusion.

Though the weapons and possibly armor (based on data-mined findings) could be related to Tex Mechanica, that doesn’t mean the theme of the dungeon itself will necessarily revolve around the cowboy-esque manufacturer. Season of the Haunted’s Duality, for instance, dropped a Häkke-based armor set, despite the manufacturer not having much of a connection to the dungeon’s overarching theme: a mind heist inside Calus’ memories.