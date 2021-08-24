When does Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost end?

Season 15 of Destiny 2, the Season of the Lost, began earlier today, Aug. 24. With the launch of the new season, a slew of content is coming to the game, including the long-awaited crossplay feature, new weapons from the Vanguard activities, Crucible, and Gambit game modes, in addition to plenty of rewards that come with the new season pass.

Plus, players can expect to push the game’s story forward since the looming return of Savathûn, the Witch Queen, should present plenty of opportunities to experience the latest chapter of Destiny 2’s campaign. And while Bungie hasn’t announced an official date for the ending of the Season of the Lost, you’ll most likely have a few months to play through all the new content coming to the game before the next season launches.

Image via Bungie

When does the Season of the Lost end?

Bungie has not officially announced an end date for the Season of the Lost. But we can use history as a reference to determine when Destiny 2’s 15th season might come to a close.

Judging by the fact that every Destiny 2 season dating back to the launch of the game in September 2017 has lasted approximately three to four months, we can assume that the Season of the Lost will end sometime this fall, most likely during the month of November.

Last year, season 11 in particular lasted for over five months, but only because of the difficult nature of pushing out content during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the timeline of Destiny 2’s releases has been far steadier, meaning players should expect the Season of the Lost to follow the more reliable schedule that other past seasons have abided by.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost update is now available to play on the live servers.