Unsworn god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

The Sundered Doctrine dungeon is packed with shiny new weapons and multiple powerful new perks. There are two Strand weapons in the dungeon, and one of them is the Unsworn trace rifle.
Unsworn is an Adaptive Frame Strand trace rifle from the Sundered Doctrine dungeon, and it debuts with some new perk combinations that can become a must-have in PvE if you enjoy trace rifles. There’s something for everyone from Rewind Rounds to the new perk Detonator Beam.
Here are our Unsworn god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE.
What is the Unsworn god roll in Destiny 2?
Unsworn PvE god roll
- Barrel: Fluted Barrel
- Battery: Enhanced Battery
- Perk one: Rewind Rounds
- Perk two: Detonator Beam or Hatchling
- Masterwork: Reload Speed
- Weapon Mod: Synergy
Unsworn PvP god roll
- Barrel: Chambered Compensator
- Battery: Projection Fuse
- Perk one: Thresh
- Perk two: Target Lock or Killing Tally
- Masterwork: Range
- Weapon Mod: Ballistics
Unsworn has a lot of good PvE options, depending on your build. Rewind Rounds or Subsistence in the third column ensures you always have enough ammo. Rewind Rounds is a superior option because it returns ammo based on the number of hits rather than kills.
In the fourth column, you can go for Hatchling if you have a Threadling-based build or the new perk, Detonator Beam. Detonator Beam is a new trace rifle perk that works similarly to Kinetic Tremors. Dealing sustained damage creates an explosion around the target, allowing you to deal high single-target damage and clear adds.
For endgame content, you might also consider Shoot to Loot in the third column. It allows you to pick up Orbs of Power and ammo bricks by shooting them. It’s a niche perk that can sometimes come in handy in endgame content, like Grandmaster Nightfalls, but the best part is it works with Detonator Beam’s explosion.
While you can use trace rifles in PvP, and Lodestar Exotic is a prime example of that, Unsworn barely has any decent perks. In the third column, you can get Thresh for additional Super energy or maybe Tear if you can get precision kills. Reload perks, like Rewind Rounds, aren’t as useful because you don’t have that much Special ammo in the Crucible. You can pair that with Target Lock or Killing Tally in the fourth column for more forgiveness.
How to get Unsworn in Destiny 2
Unsworn comes from the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2 and can drop from any encounter. However, if you’re farming the dungeon, the easiest encounter to farm is the final boss. While the damage phase can be annoying, the mechanics are easy to learn and execute.
During your full dungeon runs, make sure to loot secret chests around the dungeon. Secret chests only drop the loot you already got from the dungeon, and you can only open them once per character per week despite the dungeon being farmable.
Published: Feb 14, 2025 06:22 am