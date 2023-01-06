These are the Gunnora’s Axe god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s cadence of content often adds new pieces of gear for players to chase, but Bungie also often brings back weapons that were popular and previously made unavailable, too.

As part of Season of the Seraph, some classic Iron Banner weapons have been re-issued into the loot pool as part of the new Fortress game mode. One of the guns brought back into the fray is the Gunnora’s Axe shotgun.

An Arc energy weapon, Gunnora’s Axe was previously available as part of IB loot but was sunset. Now it’s back and it’s gotten some new perk possibilities. The slug shotgun can be used in either PvP or PvE activities, depending on the roll you get with it.

Here are the best perks and attachments for a Gunnora’s Axe god roll in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Gunnora’s Axe god roll for PvP

Screengrab via Bungie

Tree one: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Tree two: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk one: Moving Target

Moving Target Perk two: Opening Shot

Opening Shot Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf

Range, range, range. When it comes to slug shotguns in the Crucible, range is the name of the game since you will be aiming down sights and trying to pick off enemies at a distance by landing a headshot or two.

Since you’ll be ADSing a lot with Gunnora’s Axe, Moving Target is a perfect perk that increases movement speed and target acquisition when moving while ADSing. Pair it up with Opening Shot, which offers improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack, and you should be able to land some easy one-shot kills with your shotgun.

Destiny 2 Gunnora’s Axe god roll for PvE

Screengrab via Bungie

Tree one: Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range)

Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range) Tree two: Tactical Mag (+10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability)

Tactical Mag (+10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Perk one: Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster Perk two: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Origin Trait: Suros Synergy

This roll is more of a balanced setup for Gunnora’s Axe, which functions as a boss DPS weapon and Major-melting machine. Smallbore and Tactical Mag will buff the gun’s range, stability, and reload speed, which is important when combining the shotty with other teammates as you deal damage to bosses in end-game activities.

Auto-Loading Holster is perfect for when you swap off of the shotgun to use a heavy weapon during the DPS phase in a raid or dungeon since it will automatically reload it for you after being stowed for 2.5 seconds. Vorpal Weapon speaks for itself, offering increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their super active.