Round Robin god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Guardian’s discovery of the Neptunian city Neomuna in Destiny 2‘s Lightfall also meant a new collection of weapons to uncover, with one popular weapon emerging above all others: Round Robin.

Round Robin is a 120 RPM Strand hand cannon with a couple of unique perks and a brilliant Origin Trait in Nanotech Tracer Rockets, which sees the weapon fire a micro missile after multiple shots find their mark. It makes Round Robin quite a damage dealer and even can affect multiple enemies nearby if they stand close together.

Here’s how to get your hands on Round Robin, as well as our picks for the god roll in Destiny 2.

What is the Round Robin god roll in Destiny 2?

Round Robin PvE god roll

Type Perk(s) Barrel Fluted Barrel Magazine Appended Mag Perk One Subsistence Perk Two Hatchling Origin Trait Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Round Robin PvP god roll

Type Perk(s) Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Ricochet Rounds

Flared Magwell Perk One Killing Wind Perk Two Kill Clip Origin Trait Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Round Robin is the only hand cannon that can roll with Hatchling, and with a Surge modifier and recent buffs to HC PvE damage, it makes Round Robin quite a potent choice with a Hatchling build. Combine Hatchling with Subsistence to keep the ammo flowing, especially with Enhanced Subsistence via The Enclave.

The bonus AoE damage provided by Nanotech Tracer Rockets means Round Robin packs a real punch. The main drawback of the weapon is a longer reload speed as is tradition when it comes to these 120 RPM HCs, so perhaps look into a reload magazine perk instead of the extra ammo if you so desire.

For PvP, the Killing Wind and Kill Clip combination remains undefeated, especially when paired with a reload perk for that speedy Kill Clip activation time. Try and land a reload speed masterwork if possible—otherwise, max out on range.

How to get Round Robin in Destiny 2

Time to visit Neomuna. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Round Robin is part of the Neomuna weapon pool meaning you’ll need to complete activities in the zone to acquire this weapon. Patrols (particularly Heroic Patrols), public events, Lost Sectors, Vex Incursions, and Terminal Overload activities all drop random weapons from the Neomuna set including the Round Robin.

The weapon is also craftable: Acquiring five red-border Deepsight versions of Round Robin will unlock the weapon’s pattern, meaning you’ll be able to head to The Enclave and craft your own version of Round Robin. Through this, you’ll be able to pick and choose the perks you want, and once the weapon is at a high enough level, you can enhance the perks for added benefits.

