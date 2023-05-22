PlayStation’s biggest exclusives are headed to Destiny 2 with new cosmetics

Destiny 2 will be getting some PlayStation-themed armor sets in its upcoming season, allowing Titans to live out their Kratos fantasy and more on May 23.

Bungie revealed the armors, likely to be ornaments in the Eververse store, featuring sets for all three Guardian classes inspired by first-party PlayStation characters in its latest crossover.

Embrace your inner warrior.



Season of the Deep // May 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ge9eg4MlcW — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 22, 2023

The Titan armor set is inspired by Kratos from God of War with his signature red markings, the Hunter takes cues from Aloy of the Horizon series, and the Warlock armor set is inspired by Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

And then the kicker: the Ghost shell above the Guardians, covered in Cordyceps fungus. It’s a clear reference to The Last of Us, the Naughty Dog franchise that blew up into the mainstream with its HBO series this year. All of them are pretty awesome and it’s clear what they’re inspired by, and they also don’t look out of place in the Destiny universe.

This sort of crossover was inevitable after Sony’s purchase of Bungie in January 2022. The $3.6 billion acquisition hasn’t changed much in Destiny 2, as the game has stayed multiplatform and there has not been any further PlayStation-exclusive content.

It’s unclear if the armor sets will be PlayStation-exclusive, although it’s not likely. Previous crossover armor ornament sets, like the ones from Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed, were available on all platforms.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep begins tomorrow, May 23.

