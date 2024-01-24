It’s not just you: Destiny 2’s Togetherness modifier is active in The Coil despite removal

For any Destiny 2 player who dove into Season of the Wish’s primary seasonal activity this week, they may have noticed The Coil appeared to have received a sudden spike in difficulty. That’s because after the release of the Jan. 23 hotfix, the Togetherness modifier has secretly reactivated.

While there were rumblings about the issue when the patch went live yesterday, Bungie confirmed the Togetherness modifier was appearing in The Coil once more today. This was despite the fact the modifier had been removed in update 7.3.0.5 following widespread critique of its impact on the activity, which prompted Bungie to scrap it altogether. It still doesn’t show up in The Coil’s active list, but that hasn’t stopped players from feeling its effects once they step into Riven’s domain.

The Coil is one of Destiny 2’s best activities, but bogged down by myriad issues. Image via Bungie

Togetherness has been in Destiny 2 for a while now through other endgame activities such as Nightfall strikes. It’s received a lot of negativity from the player base due to the intensity of its disempowerment, almost completely negating all health regeneration unless you’re in close enough proximity to your teammates.

The goal of the modifier is clear: Bungie wants to further incentivize players to stick together as a team. However, situations like being the last one alive or having uncooperative strangers in your squad creates a catalyst for a lot of frustration.

It’s unclear when players can expect to see a fix for this issue. As of right now, Bungie Help has only announced they are currently investigating its reappearance and that more information “will be provided when available.” For now then, it’s best to steer clear of The Coil unless you’re up to tackling the additional challenge the secret inclusion of Togetherness is going to add to your run. Though with how prominent Season of the Wish weapons like Scatter Signal have quickly become in the meta, it’s understandably not a grind many will want to skip out on.