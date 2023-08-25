Is Weavewalk disabled? Why you can’t equip the Weavewalk Strand Aspect in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Warlocks got a shiny neon-green toy to try out in season 22: The Weavewalk Aspect, which lets guardians enter a different dimension and get high damage reduction while being unable to attack.

Days after it was released, however, they found they couldn’t equip the Aspect.

The Aspect gave Warlocks even more uniqueness and utility, especially after the release of the underwhelming The Wanderer last season. The joy wasn’t long-lasting, though: Bungie has disabled Weavewalk until it can fix a potentially game-breaking issue.

Here’s what you need to know about why Weavewalk was disabled, what the glitch did, and Bungie’s plans for a fix.

Weavewalk glitch: Why it was disabled?

Bungie disabled the Weavewalk Aspect due to an exploit that circumvented one of its restrictions, just days after its release in Season of the Witch.

The balance for the Weavewalk Aspect mostly stemmed from the fact that its user can’t attack while the effect is active. To break the high damage reduction, players would have to deactivate their ability or cast a Rift. Due to an unintended interaction, though, using glaive melees could dispel the ability, immediately casting the attack and leaving no time for enemy players to react. This might be due to an interaction with glaive melees and melee attacks in general, since Weavewalk uses melee charges to function.

Due to an issue, the Warlock's Weavewalk Strand Aspect has been disabled. We're actively pursuing a fix for a future update. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 25, 2023

Since the Weavewalker Aspect is disabled, players who attempt to equip it will only see it grayed out, and they won’t have access to its Fragment slot either. (We’ve since returned to the classic Mindspun Invocation/Weaver’s Call combo.) The Weavewalker Aspect was disabled a little over an hour into the first Trials of Osiris of Season of the Witch, and keeping it enabled could potentially lead to guardians rampantly exploiting the issue.

When will Weavewalker be re-enabled?

The company hasn’t given a timeline for a solution, but it is “actively pursuing a fix for a future update,” according to a tweet on its official support page. With the raid race for Crota’s End approaching next week, Strand Warlocks could lose a powerful tool in their arsenal, especially given enemies will be even more vicious in the new raid’s contest mode.

This is hardly the first major Destiny 2 exploit to arrive in the wake of season 22, though. The premium Tesselation fusion rifle can fire in its alternate mode without consuming a grenade due to a bug, which likely indicates it will have the same fate as Weavewalker unless Bungie can fix the issue. The loadout system is also glitched and out of the fold temporarily.

